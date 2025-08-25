Leander ISD bus crash: DPS says driver won't face criminal charges

The Brief Dash cam video released from August 13 Leander ISD bus crash Driver is on administrative leave 42 children on board with 11 hospitalized; children hospitalized have all been released



The approximately nine minute video shows the moments before and after the crash happened.

The backstory:

The crash was reported in the 22500 block of Nameless Road at Palomino Ranch Drive around 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday, August 13.

46 children and the bus driver were on board when the bus rolled over.

Leander ISD says 17 people were taken to hospitals from the scene and the reunification center.

Officials said that all of those taken to the hospital have been released.

It happened on Leander ISD's first day of school.

What caused the Leander ISD bus crash?

Dig deeper:

Texas Department of Public Safety released details from its investigation into the crash, and it says it found that on the day of the crash it was raining and the roadway was wet at the time of the crash.

DPS says the Leander ISD video shows the bus traveling westbound, crossing the double yellow line multiple times before leaving the right side of the roadway and overturning.

Officials say that the driver showed no signs of impairment.

Investigators did find that there was limited seat belt use among students and that the driver was not wearing their seat belt properly.

Leander ISD says the bus, #750, that was involved in the rollover was equipped with seat belts. District officials say as of this fall, all Leander ISD buses on daily routes will have them.

Troopers inspecting the bus found that all four rear tires were below the tread depth of 6/32 of an inch. The condition is noted, DPS says, but it can't be confirmed that it contributed to the crash.

The driver, who Leander ISD identified as Tim Gall, was placed on administrative leave.

DPS says Gall was cited for fail to drive in a single lane and rider not secured by safety belt - driver.

Troopers consulted with local prosecutors and DPS says it was determined criminal charges were not warranted.