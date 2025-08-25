Expand / Collapse search

Leander ISD bus crash: DPS says driver won't face criminal charges

Published  August 25, 2025 11:49am CDT
Leander
**VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED: VIDEOS AND IMAGES MAY BE DISTURBING TO SOME** Leander Independent School District has released dash cam video from the rollover crash on August 13.

    • Dash cam video released from August 13 Leander ISD bus crash
    • Driver is on administrative leave
    • 42 children on board with 11 hospitalized; children hospitalized have all been released

LEANDER, Texas - The Leander Independent School District releases video from the August 13 rollover bus crash.

Leander ISD has released the video of the crash. 

The approximately nine minute video shows the moments before and after the crash happened.

Elementary school students heading home after the first day of class were involved in a crash when the bus they were in rolled over. FOX 7 Austin's Jessica Rivera has the latest.

The crash was reported in the 22500 block of Nameless Road at Palomino Ranch Drive around 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday, August 13.

46 children and the bus driver were on board when the bus rolled over.

Leander ISD says 17 people were taken to hospitals from the scene and the reunification center. 

Officials said that all of those taken to the hospital have been released.

It happened on Leander ISD's first day of school. 

Everyone who was sent to the hospital after a Leander ISD school bus crashed on Wednesday has been released, the district said.

What caused the Leander ISD bus crash?

Texas Department of Public Safety released details from its investigation into the crash, and it says it found that on the day of the crash it was raining and the roadway was wet at the time of the crash.

DPS says the Leander ISD video shows the bus traveling westbound, crossing the double yellow line multiple times before leaving the right side of the roadway and overturning.

Officials say that the driver showed no signs of impairment.

Investigators did find that there was limited seat belt use among students and that the driver was not wearing their seat belt properly.

Leander ISD says the bus, #750, that was involved in the rollover was equipped with seat belts. District officials say as of this fall, all Leander ISD buses on daily routes will have them.

The Sandy Creek community can't seem to catch a break. First the historic and deadly flooding at the start of July, then the school bus rollover this week.

Troopers inspecting the bus found that all four rear tires were below the tread depth of 6/32 of an inch. The condition is noted, DPS says, but it can't be confirmed that it contributed to the crash.

The driver, who Leander ISD identified as Tim Gall, was placed on administrative leave. 

DPS says Gall was cited for fail to drive in a single lane and rider not secured by safety belt - driver.

Troopers consulted with local prosecutors and DPS says it was determined criminal charges were not warranted.

