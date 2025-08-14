Leander ISD bus crash: Everyone released from hospital

The Brief All people who were sent to the hospital after a school bus crash have been released Leander ISD said 42 children and the bus driver were involved in a school bus crash on August 13 Counselors are at Bagdad Elementary School



Everyone who was sent to the hospital after a Leander ISD school bus crashed on Wednesday has been released, the district said.

What happened?

What we know:

The crash was reported at Nameless Road at Palomino Ranch Drive around 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday, August 13.

Forty-two children and the bus driver were on board when the bus rolled over.

A total of 12 people, 11 children and one adult, were taken to a local hospital. Two children had serious injuries.

It happened on Leander ISD's first day of school.

Leander ISD plans to have additional counselors at Bagdad Elementary to help every student and staff member as long as needed.

The district is also reviewing its bus safety protocols to make sure all procedures were followed.

Texas DPS is investigating the crash.

Leander ISD's statement

"Dear Leander ISD families,

Our hearts remain with the Bagdad Elementary School students, the driver, and this community as they continue to recover from yesterday’s bus accident.

We are thankful to share that everyone involved has now been released from the hospital.

We know it will take time for our community to process this trauma, and we want you to know Leander ISD will continue to be here for every student and staff member in need of support. Additional counselors and social workers were present at Bagdad today, and they will remain available for as long as needed.

Student safety is our top priority. As the Texas Department of Public Safety investigates the cause of the crash, we are reviewing our bus safety protocols and making sure all of our procedures were followed. We will share more as those details become available.

We are grateful to the first responders and staff who responded to the scene, as well as the outpouring of support from our #1LISD community."