Leander ISD expects to remain in budget deficit despite additional funding

After hours of debate Wednesday and early Thursday morning, the Texas House gave the green light to a controversial school choice program.

Also, for the first time in six years, lawmakers approved funding for public schools.

Before the Texas House voted to increase public school funding on Wednesday, Austin State Rep. Vikki Goodwin (D) read a letter from Leander ISD's superintendent.

"Legislators, as you consider how to fund public schools, I urge you to take a leap of faith," said Goodwin. "Trust your public school district teams that have the best interest of their communities at heart."

The bill passed, laying out $8 billion more for Texas public schools.

Leander ISD speaks on more school funding

What they're saying:

Leander ISD Superintendent Bruce Gearing expects to receive $21 million.

"We really appreciate what the legislature has done," said Gearing. "It's a good step and a first step. We still have a structural problem. I believe with school finance in the state of Texas that we really have to come together as a group and find solutions too."

In February, Leander ISD reported a $34 million budget deficit. The district cut about 215 positions next school year to bring that deficit down to $19 million.

But for Leander ISD to receive the $21 million, 40 percent must go to teacher, librarian, and nurse pay raises. Plus, Gearing will increase pay for other staff positions to avoid a wage imbalance.

"We have to put about $4 million probably towards compensation for other positions in the district, so there's $12 million right there."

After adding everything up, Leander ISD will have an extra $9 million from the state next school year, which means it will still be $10 million short of its budget.

"We can manage that for next year, but the problem then comes in year two, when we get about $17 million in year two, so that's $4 million less than in year one."

Leander ISD speaks on school choice program

What they're saying:

The Texas House also gave the green light for a school choice program, which will give parents the option to send their child to a private school with $10,000 of taxpayer money.

What that will mean for school districts and their budgets is still unknown.

"We're not sure, since we've never had it before," said Gearing. "Of course, the fear that everybody has is we'll see an exodus from public schools into private schools."

"The fewer students we have, the less funding we get, but then the fewer students we have to educate. There's a balance in there somewhere, and I think it will be interesting to see over time how the voucher program grows," he added.

Gearing added that with school vouchers, LISD could lose additional state funding because districts get paid partly based on how many students come to class.

He is expecting that LISD will have to cut more positions next school year too, because of the district’s deficit.

With all that’s changing in classrooms, there’s one thing he said that won’t.

"The future of our state, the future of our globe, I believe, is sitting inside our public schools right now," said Gearing. "We will continue to educate those students at the very highest level we are capable of, given the resources that we have."