Leander ISD students upset with leadership for cutting programs due to budget deficit

The Brief Leander ISD held a special board meeting to give updates on impacts due to budget cuts Several students spoke on their frustrations with leaderships due to cutting programs The district announced it would cut more than 200 positions in an effort to overcome a $34M budget deficit



In Thursday's special board meeting, Leander ISD gave updates on the potential impacts of budget cuts on the district's operations.

This comes two weeks after the district announced cutting more than 200 positions district-wide in efforts to overcome a $34-million budget deficit.

Lack of funding has put school districts like Leander ISD in a difficult position where they have to cut hundreds of positions and programs.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Community weighs in on Leander ISD cuts

Local perspective:

The Leander ISD Board of Trustees reviewed its teacher salaries, made recommendations, and discussed budget projections for the year.

"We really want to have as much open conversation as we can tonight about the situation we find ourselves in and how we’re going to progress through the rest of this budget process," said Superintendent Bruce Gearing.

Twenty public speakers attended the meeting, and a majority of them were students in the district.

Every single speaker expressed their anger and emotion at the district’s decision to cut the International Baccalaureate, or IB program, like Vandegrift sophomore, Sasha Peeters.

Some even threatened to leave the district as a result.

"Students needs must be your top priority and if that cannot be offered your claims of intention are distorted, IB may be the first, but I don’t believe it’ll be the last fight for us the students, our voices, thoughts and opportunities," said Peeters.

Leander ISD budget deficit

The backstory:

This all comes as Leander ISD Superintendent Bruce Gearing says the state has not increased the basic allotment per student since 2019, despite inflation.

"I just think it’s wrong that they are withholding the money from the public schools, and I believe that they should give the money that is owed to the public schools from the governor," said Leander ISD parent, Saba Hernandez.

The district has seen a reduced enrollment projection, which will ultimately bring the district less revenue than previously anticipated and will also result in a reduction in staffing positions.

The next school year, the district will cut more than 200 positions.

"We get funded by average daily attendance, so any student that chooses not to attend school in Leander ISD means that we get less state funding," said Gearing.

Leander ISD'S decision to cut teachers, counselors and administrative roles comes as it tries to overcome a $34 million budget deficit.

"All the teachers and people who have to lose their jobs, it’s really unfortunate because they are here for the kids," said Hernandez.

Leander ISD has its final budget approval in June.

What is Senate Bill 26?

What we know:

On Wednesday, the Texas Senate passed Senate Bill 26, aimed at improving teacher pay and retention.

The bill would grant teachers in districts like Leander a pay raise that would start at $2,500 and increase to $5,500 for teachers with experience.

"This is a permanent commitment in the state budget to elevate the teaching profession in Texas and to raise their salaries," said Senator Creighton.