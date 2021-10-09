Leander ISD PTA opens South Clothes Closet at Four Points MS

A clothing giveaway program for Leander ISD students has been so successful, that on Saturday it got even bigger.

The district’s PTA officially opened a second clothes closet with a ribbon cutting Saturday morning at Four Points Middle School, which is in Northwest Austin but part of LISD.

Once the doors were open, students got to do some shopping for items they might need—everything from gently-used clothes, shoes and coats, to brand new socks and underwear.

Organizers say opening the second location was key, in order to continue to meet the needs of the local community.

"Leander is such a huge district and covers a wide area. The original store is up in Leander, and it was a real burden for some families to drive all the way up. So it was a dream for them to open one somewhere in the south school area," said Paige Steen, chair of the Leander ISD South Clothes Closet.

"I'm amazed at seeing what a year ago this was a conversation, and a year later it's happening. It takes so many people to do this and so many partnerships. I'm so proud of the community partnership," said Steve Crawford, principal of Four Points Middle School.

Leander ISD’s PTA has been giving away free clothes to kids in need, no questions asked, for more than 30 years.

For more on the Clothes Closet, or if you’re interested in donating or volunteering, click here

