Leander ISD PTA to open second Clothes Closet for students

The Leander ISD Council of PTAs is opening a second Clothes Closet for students in the Leander area.

The closet provides gently used school clothes and brand-new underwear and socks for free to any student residing within Leander ISD's boundaries.

The second location will be open for shopping from 10 a.m. to noon in Room 1130 at Four Points Middle School on McNeil Drive starting Saturday, Oct. 9 following a ribbon cutting ceremony at 9:30 a.m. The PTA says drinks, snacks and entertainment will be provided.

Clothing is available for grades pre-K through high school and in sizes 3T through 3X for all genders. Each semester, students can receive 10 tops, 10 bottoms, five pairs each of new socks and underwear and two pairs of shoes, and per school year, students can receive four outerwear items, including coats, jackets and hoodies.

No income verification or vouchers are needed for parents and students to receive clothing.

The closet is open starting the week before school starts until the end of May. Shoppers can come on regular school Tuesdays and one Saturday a month from 10 a.m. - noon. Evening hours are on the first and third Wednesday of the month from 4:45 - 7:15 p.m. A full calendar of openings is available online.

The closet does accept donations and parent and student volunteers. For more information on the Clothes Closet program, click here.

