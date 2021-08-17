Leander ISD to implement mask requirement starting Wednesday

Leander ISD says it will start requiring masks starting on Wednesday.

All students, teachers, staff and visitors will be required to wear masks when indoors, including buses and all school buildings starting August 18.

Students and staff will have the option to remove their masks while eating or when outdoors. Masks will also be required during athletics, fine arts, and physical education classes, practices, and rehearsals unless students are actively exercising, rehearsing, or performing indoors.

Leander ISD says it is elevating its reponse level to "Red" as it reports 121 cases of COVID-19 since August 5. The district also cites mask recommendations from Austin Public Health, the Williamson County and Cities Health District, the American Academy of Pediatrics and the CDC.

In addition to requiring masks, the Red stage includes:

Cohorting (keeping students in pods or common groups)

Only essential visitors are allowed at campus/district facilities

Cover and close water fountains and use water bottle fillers

The district says it may take time for schools to implement new protocols.

Leander ISD says that School Board president Trish Bode has called a Special Meeting of the Board for Monday, Aug. 23 at 6:15 p.m. During the meeting, the Board will discuss a resolution to require masks and health response protocols.

