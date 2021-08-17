Round Rock ISD school board passes temporary mask mandate

The Round Rock Independent School District school board has passed a temporary mask mandate for all schools in both Travis and Williamson Counties. It applies to all students, staff, and visitors as well as on buses.

The school bard made the decision after a meeting that lasted about nine hours and ended at around 2:15 a.m. this morning.

RRISD is the first school district with schools in Williamson County to pass something like this. The district's first day of school is August 18.

There will be an opt-out option and officials say enforcement will likely be similar to a dress code violation but the details on what that would look like are still being worked on.

Exceptions to the mandate include eating at the cafeteria, outside when 6 feet apart, and extracurriculars at the discretion of the teacher or coach.

Two other school districts also met to discuss mask mandates and other COVID safety protocols.

Pflugerville ISD sent a message to parents stating they will be requiring masks at school due to Travis County’s mandate.

Dripping Springs ISD discussed the legality of masks. In the end, it chose to wait and see what happens with Governor Greg Abbott's order and Hays County's order in court.

