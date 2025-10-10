Leander mayor submits resignation; special election scheduled Feb. 7
LEANDER, Texas - Mayor Christine DeLisle has officially notified the City of Leander of her resignation.
What they're saying:
"For everything, there is a season, and recent personal and professional events have made clear that the season of my service is drawing to a close," Mayor DeLisle wrote in her letter.
"I am deeply proud to say I have accomplished what I set out to do. I’m leaving the city with a strong, thoughtful, and compassionate Council, and an extraordinarily talented staff who are committed to collaboration and to doing what is best for our community as a whole," DeLisle added.
What's next:
DeLisle’s last day as mayor will be Oct. 16, 2025, after the City Council accepts her resignation at its regular meeting that day.
The City will schedule a Feb. 7, 2026, special election to fill her unexpired term, which ends May 2027.
Mayor Pro Tem Na’Cole Thompson will be handling mayoral duties until a duly elected mayor has been seated.
The backstory:
DeLisle was elected to her second three-year mayoral term in May 2024 and has served as Leander mayor since May 2021.
She also served three years on Leander City Council from 2018-2021.
DeLisle began her service in Leander in 2017 as chair of the Charter Review Commission and a member of Economic Development Committee.
Timeline:
- Candidate packets will be available for pick-up beginning Friday, Oct. 17, 2025
- Filing PeriodFirst day to file for name to appear on ballot is Monday, Nov. 10, 2025Last day to file for name to appear on ballot is Monday, Dec. 8, 2025
- First day to file for name to appear on ballot is Monday, Nov. 10, 2025
- Last day to file for name to appear on ballot is Monday, Dec. 8, 2025
- Early voting in personMonday, Jan. 26, 2026, through Friday, Feb. 6, 2026, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (includes Saturdayand Sunday)Location: Pat Bryson Municipal Hall Council Chambers – (both Williamson and TravisCounty residents will vote at this polling location).
- Monday, Jan. 26, 2026, through Friday, Feb. 6, 2026, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (includes Saturdayand Sunday)
- Location: Pat Bryson Municipal Hall Council Chambers – (both Williamson and TravisCounty residents will vote at this polling location).
- Election DaySaturday, Feb. 7, 2026, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.Voting location: Pat Bryson Council Chambers (both Williamson and Travis Countyresidents will vote at this polling location).
- Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Voting location: Pat Bryson Council Chambers (both Williamson and Travis Countyresidents will vote at this polling location).
What you can do:
For more information about Leander elections, go to www.leandertx.gov/elections.
The Source: Information from City of Leander.