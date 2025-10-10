Leander mayor submits resignation; special election scheduled Feb. 7

article

The Brief Leander Mayor Christine DeLisle has submitted her resignation DeLisle's last day will be October 16 Special election scheduled February 7, 2026 to fill her unexpired term



Mayor Christine DeLisle has officially notified the City of Leander of her resignation.

What they're saying:

"For everything, there is a season, and recent personal and professional events have made clear that the season of my service is drawing to a close," Mayor DeLisle wrote in her letter.

"I am deeply proud to say I have accomplished what I set out to do. I’m leaving the city with a strong, thoughtful, and compassionate Council, and an extraordinarily talented staff who are committed to collaboration and to doing what is best for our community as a whole," DeLisle added.

What's next:

DeLisle’s last day as mayor will be Oct. 16, 2025, after the City Council accepts her resignation at its regular meeting that day.

The City will schedule a Feb. 7, 2026, special election to fill her unexpired term, which ends May 2027.

Mayor Pro Tem Na’Cole Thompson will be handling mayoral duties until a duly elected mayor has been seated.

The backstory:

DeLisle was elected to her second three-year mayoral term in May 2024 and has served as Leander mayor since May 2021.

She also served three years on Leander City Council from 2018-2021.

DeLisle began her service in Leander in 2017 as chair of the Charter Review Commission and a member of Economic Development Committee.

Timeline:

Candidate packets will be available for pick-up beginning Friday, Oct. 17, 2025

Filing PeriodFirst day to file for name to appear on ballot is Monday, Nov. 10, 2025Last day to file for name to appear on ballot is Monday, Dec. 8, 2025

Early voting in personMonday, Jan. 26, 2026, through Friday, Feb. 6, 2026, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (includes Saturdayand Sunday)Location: Pat Bryson Municipal Hall Council Chambers – (both Williamson and TravisCounty residents will vote at this polling location).

Election DaySaturday, Feb. 7, 2026, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.Voting location: Pat Bryson Council Chambers (both Williamson and Travis Countyresidents will vote at this polling location).

What you can do:

For more information about Leander elections, go to www.leandertx.gov/elections.