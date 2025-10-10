Expand / Collapse search

Leander mayor submits resignation; special election scheduled Feb. 7

Published  October 10, 2025 1:30pm CDT
Leander
The Brief

    • Leander Mayor Christine DeLisle has submitted her resignation
    • DeLisle's last day will be October 16
    • Special election scheduled February 7, 2026 to fill her unexpired term

LEANDER, Texas - Mayor Christine DeLisle has officially notified the City of Leander of her resignation.

What they're saying:

"For everything, there is a season, and recent personal and professional events have made clear that the season of my service is drawing to a close," Mayor DeLisle wrote in her letter. 

"I am deeply proud to say I have accomplished what I set out to do. I’m leaving the city with a strong, thoughtful, and compassionate Council, and an extraordinarily talented staff who are committed to collaboration and to doing what is best for our community as a whole," DeLisle added.

What's next:

DeLisle’s last day as mayor will be Oct. 16, 2025, after the City Council accepts her resignation at its regular meeting that day.

The City will schedule a Feb. 7, 2026, special election to fill her unexpired term, which ends May 2027.

Mayor Pro Tem Na’Cole Thompson will be handling mayoral duties until a duly elected mayor has been seated.

The backstory:

DeLisle was elected to her second three-year mayoral term in May 2024 and has served as Leander mayor since May 2021. 

She also served three years on Leander City Council from 2018-2021. 

DeLisle began her service in Leander in 2017 as chair of the Charter Review Commission and a member of Economic Development Committee.

Timeline:

  • Candidate packets will be available for pick-up beginning Friday, Oct. 17, 2025
  • Filing PeriodFirst day to file for name to appear on ballot is Monday, Nov. 10, 2025Last day to file for name to appear on ballot is Monday, Dec. 8, 2025
  • First day to file for name to appear on ballot is Monday, Nov. 10, 2025
  • Last day to file for name to appear on ballot is Monday, Dec. 8, 2025
  • Early voting in personMonday, Jan. 26, 2026, through Friday, Feb. 6, 2026, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (includes Saturdayand Sunday)Location: Pat Bryson Municipal Hall Council Chambers – (both Williamson and TravisCounty residents will vote at this polling location).
  • Monday, Jan. 26, 2026, through Friday, Feb. 6, 2026, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (includes Saturdayand Sunday)
  • Location: Pat Bryson Municipal Hall Council Chambers – (both Williamson and TravisCounty residents will vote at this polling location).
  • Election DaySaturday, Feb. 7, 2026, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.Voting location: Pat Bryson Council Chambers (both Williamson and Travis Countyresidents will vote at this polling location).
  • Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Voting location: Pat Bryson Council Chambers (both Williamson and Travis Countyresidents will vote at this polling location).

What you can do:

For more information about Leander elections, go to www.leandertx.gov/elections.

The Source: Information from City of Leander.

