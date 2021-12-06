Leander police investigates social media rumor of school violence

An extra police patrol car was parked in front of Leander High School Monday morning. Not because of a security threat, but to reassure students and faculty they were safe.

A similar message was repeated in class, according to LHS student Bryn Whisenant.

"A couple of teachers talked to us about it, like don’t put anything into these rumors, just trust we will keep you safe and if anything would happen we will figure it out," said Whisenant.

Throughout the weekend the school district sent out e-mails notifying parents and staff about rumors regarding an alleged threat of violence on campus. By Monday, Leander PD did figure things out and closed its criminal investigation with no arrest.

Lt. Jackson Mitchell with the Leander Police Department told FOX 7 Austin, investigators concluded there was never a person on campus with a gun. But there was an escalation of a rumor.

"It initially started with somebody saying they heard that somebody had a gun, and it ended up being across the street, and we looked into that, there was no weapon ever found, he didn’t have anything on him and of course all the kids saw the officer across the street with the juvenile and then later just so happens that juvenile was involved in a family incident in Cedar Park, and he was arrested over there, word got around there was an arrest made, and they thought it was involving this gun, and then it perpetuated from there that, someone was bringing a gun then there were concerns about what happened in the State of Michigan and so it kind of morphed into there is going to be a school shooting. It was one story that just kept changing," said Lt. Mitchell.

Leander ISD gave students who left early Friday, like 11th Grader Maddy Glenz, an Excused Absence. "I was just sitting in class and my friend got some text messages like pictures of text messages between people and even though there was some messages that said it was a rumor, I didn’t want to be there to take a risk," said Glenz.

One of the posts was provided to FOX 7 Austin.

It had a frowning emoji, with the words "Be There" written above it and a text that stated, "Shooting Leander Shoot up tomorrow at 2." That was followed with a questioning exclamation of concern. What seemed like an immediate threat of danger on Friday led many to leave campus.

"And in math people were getting up and saying I have to go, there is a shooter threat and so I texted my mom, and I was like, this is going on, and she said leave. Walking out in the hallways it was full of people leaving, it felt like, crazy," said Whisenant.

While no arrests were made in this case of a false threat- police and school administrators say criminal charges can be filed when a hoax escalates – and it is determined that it was done with the intent to cause serious disruption.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter