Leander police: Multiple crashes in area of Ronald Reagan Blvd

The San Gabriel River Bridge in Leander has been reopened after being closed due to icy conditions. First responders closed the bridge following multiple crashes in the area due to the winter conditions.

The area had been closed until crews can sand the San Gabriel River Bridge.

According to the Leander Police Department, multiple crashes have happened on the San Gabriel River bridge, which is located between Hwy 29 and 2243 on Ronald Reagan Blvd. "Travel thru this area is highly discouraged at this time! If you must, please slow way down! Plz use alternate routes. #LeanderTraffic," the police department tweeted, in part.

