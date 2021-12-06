Leander resident wins $1K per week for 20 years in Texas Lottery

A Leander resident has won a top prize-winning ticket worth $1,000 per week for 20 years in the Texas Lottery scratch game, Weekly Grand. The ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven Convenience Store located at 707 S. Highway 183 in Leander.

Officials say the winner chose the weekly payment option and has decided to remain anonymous. This was the third of four top prizes available to be claimed in the Weekly Grand game.

Weekly Grand offers more than $34.6 million in total prizes, according to the Texas Lottery. Officials say overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 4.06, including break-even prizes.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter