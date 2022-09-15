Man arrested for allegedly stealing electricity from power pole in Leander

A man was arrested for criminal mischief after officials said he stole electricity to power his RV and others.

On Sept. 12, a Travis County deputy was dispatched to 14001 Joyce Dr. in Leander about criminal mischief.

According to an arrest affidavit, the Pedernales Electric Cooperative disconnected the power supply to 14001 Joyce Dr. on Sept. 6. On Sept. 9, PEC said someone started using electricity again at the location.

When the deputy arrived to the area, he saw an RV with running electricity. He approached the owner, and the owner said he did not know the electricity was disconnected.

PEC electricians looked at the power pole and discovered the meter was removed. There were jumper cables attached to the power box supplying power to various electric cables, the affidavit states.

One resident, 30-year-old Travis DeWitt Brown, living in a small RV next to the power pole had the missing power meter. When the deputy asked him about the missing meter, the dangerous hookups and the power supply, Brown said he connected the power to provide himself and others on the property with electricity, according to the arrest affidavit.

PEC said the damage to the power meter, pole and repairs would cost $2,500. The current electric bill itself was almost $2,000.

Brown was arrested for criminal mischief.