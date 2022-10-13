Autistic adult reported missing in Leander

The Leander Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing autistic adult.

Tajon Richardson was last seen around 2:30 this morning in the 16700 block of Ronald W. Reagan Boulevard in Leander, police say, and it's unknown which direction he went.

Tajon Richardson (Leander Police Department)

LPD says Tajon is autistic and has a poor sense of direction. He is not aggressive, will usually answer to his name, which is pronounced "Tay-John," and can hold a conversation.

He is described as a Black male, 6'5 and 295 lbs with short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a yellow shirt with tacos and "Deadpool" logos, shorts, and gray Crocs. He also wears black glasses.

Anyone with any information on Tajon's whereabouts is asked to call the Leander Police Department at 512-528-2800.