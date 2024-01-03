Suspects steal carts of tools from store in Leander

The Leander Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects in a store theft in December.

A black Infiniti SUV, possibly a QX-60, is also sought and reported to have unknown paper plates.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (Leander Police Department)

Anyone with any information on this theft is asked to contact Ofc. Jack Pliska at 512-528-2800 ext 1023 or jpliska@leandertx.gov.

Anonymous tips can be submitted through the Tip411 app.