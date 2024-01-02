Largest meth seizure in decades nets federal indictment: TCSO
AUSTIN, Texas - The largest meth seizure in over 20 years for the Travis County Sheriff's Office has netted a federal indictment.
In August, TCSO's Vice Unit began an investigation into alleged large-scale drug trafficking and suspect Juan Jose Cardenas-Flores.
Investigators also linked Cardenas-Flores to a robbery under investigation by the Austin Police Department. TCSO, APD detectives and the DEA Task Force investigated further and a state robbery warrant for Cardenas-Flores and a search warrant were issued and executed in October.
The surveillance and arrest of Cardenas-Flores led to the seizure of approximately 15.5 kilograms of methamphetamine, the largest reported meth seizure by the TCSO Vice Unit in more than 20 years.
(Travis County Sheriff's Office)
Lab results indicted the seized meth had 87% purity. TCSO field tests also detected the presence of fentanyl.
In December, Cardenas-Flores was indicted by a federal grand jury for violations of Title 21 USC Section 841: possession with the intent to manufacture, distribute, or dispense a controlled substance.