Largest meth seizure in decades nets federal indictment: TCSO

The largest meth seizure in over 20 years for the Travis County Sheriff's Office has netted a federal indictment.

In August, TCSO's Vice Unit began an investigation into alleged large-scale drug trafficking and suspect Juan Jose Cardenas-Flores.

Investigators also linked Cardenas-Flores to a robbery under investigation by the Austin Police Department. TCSO, APD detectives and the DEA Task Force investigated further and a state robbery warrant for Cardenas-Flores and a search warrant were issued and executed in October.

The surveillance and arrest of Cardenas-Flores led to the seizure of approximately 15.5 kilograms of methamphetamine, the largest reported meth seizure by the TCSO Vice Unit in more than 20 years.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Travis County Sheriff's Office)

MORE CRIME COVERAGE

Lab results indicted the seized meth had 87% purity. TCSO field tests also detected the presence of fentanyl.

In December, Cardenas-Flores was indicted by a federal grand jury for violations of Title 21 USC Section 841: possession with the intent to manufacture, distribute, or dispense a controlled substance.