3 men sought for assault at Twin Peaks in Round Rock: police

The Round Rock Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying three men they say were involved in a fight at a local restaurant.

On Dec. 12, around 7 p.m., officers responded to the Twin Peaks on Louis Henna Boulevard where a physical altercation had been reported.

Officers arrived and found two people suffering from minor injuries to the face.

An investigation revealed the two had been in a fight with three Black men on the patio when one of the suspects pulled a handgun from his waistband and pointed it at the victims.

The three men then fled the scene in a silver Jeep Latitude.

Suspect 1

Suspect 1 (Round Rock Police Department)

Suspect 1 is described as a Black man in his early to mid-20s with a thin build and a tattoo on his right calf. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with jean shorts, black shoes and white socks.

Suspect 2

Suspect 2 (Round Rock Police Department)

Suspect 2 is described as a Black man in his early to mid-20s with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black zip-up sweatshirt with gray pants and a black beanie.

Suspect 3

Suspect 3 (Round Rock Police Department)

Suspect 3 is described as a Black man in his early to mid-20s with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a pink zip-up sweatshirt with a white shirt, black pants and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Turck at 512-218-7048 or email pturck@roundrocktexas.gov.