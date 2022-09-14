Learning to square dance with Austin Square and Round Dancing Association

Western square dancing has been around since Colonial times but it's become modernized over the years.

Square dancing is also considered the state dance of Texas and is also the national folk dance of the U.S.

You can learn how to dance yourself at one of several Central Texas locations thanks to the Austin Square and Round Dancing Association.

Locations for lessons include Austin, La Grange, San Marcos, Canyon Lake, Georgetown, Taylor, and Marble Falls. ASRDA says most lessons have already started so people interested in dancing should start this upcoming week so they are not too far behind.