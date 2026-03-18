Lee County 1975 cold case: Facial approximation released in hopes of identifying boy

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The Brief The Lee County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying the remains of a boy from a 1975 cold case The skeletal remains of a 3-5-year-old boy were found along U.S. 77 in a wooded area near Gidding This week, a facial approximation was released in hopes of someone being able to identify the boy



The Lee County Sheriff's Office gave an update about a 1975 cold case involving unidentified human remains found near Giddings.

This week, the sheriff's office released a facial approximation that may represent what the boy looked like in life.

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The backstory:

According to the Lee County Sheriff's Office, on Sept. 7, 1975, the skeletal remains of a 3-5-year-old boy were found along U.S. 77 in a wooded area near Giddings.

The child was wrapped in a bedsheet, Canon brand, with a multicolored floral pattern. Then, he was enclosed in two dark green trash bags with bailing wire.

The boy had straight dark brown hair and was wearing a shirt and pants, which were both Buster Brown brand.

Investigators believed the boy died about two months before his remains were found. Despite investigative efforts, the identity of the boy was never determined, and the case remained unsolved.

Dig deeper:

The case was reopened as part of an effort to review and pursue cold cases with modern investigative resources and technology, the sheriff's office said.

Investigators partnered with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC), and through the partnership, a forensic artist created a facial approximation that may represent what the boy looked like in life.

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Investigators are hoping someone may recognize the boy and help finally identify the victim.

"This child has remained unidentified for nearly fifty years. Our goal is to restore this child's identity and bring answers to any surviving family members. We are asking the public to review the facial approximation and contact us if they recognize anything that may assist investigators," said Sheriff Garrett Durrenberger.

Anyone who has information related to the case, or who recognizes the facial approximation, is encouraged to contact the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 979-542-2800. Tips may also be submitted through the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.