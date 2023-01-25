Expand / Collapse search

Texas Rep. introduces bill to keep Title 42 until COVID-19 federal mandates are lifted

By
Published 
FOX 7 Discussions
FOX 7 Austin

Legal battle continues at Supreme Court over Title 42

State Rep. Brian Harrison discusses Title 42, and its legal battle at the Supreme Court.

AUSTIN, Texas - The Supreme Court has a temporary hold on the termination of Title 42.

Title 42 is the COVID-era policy to turn away migrants at the U.S./Mexico border that was put in place by the Trump administration.

The fight remains at the Supreme Court, and as that battle nears its end, state lawmakers could create their own Title 42 version.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Supreme Court leaves Title 42 in effect indefinitely

The Supreme Court is leaving Title 42 in effect for now, until the court rules on the merits. The order allows authorities to quickly expel migrants.

The Title 42 bill's author, State Rep. Brian Harrison from Midlothian, joined FOX 7 Austin's Mike Warren to discuss.