Texas Rep. introduces bill to keep Title 42 until COVID-19 federal mandates are lifted

The Supreme Court has a temporary hold on the termination of Title 42.

Title 42 is the COVID-era policy to turn away migrants at the U.S./Mexico border that was put in place by the Trump administration.

The fight remains at the Supreme Court, and as that battle nears its end, state lawmakers could create their own Title 42 version.

The Title 42 bill's author, State Rep. Brian Harrison from Midlothian, joined FOX 7 Austin's Mike Warren to discuss.