Austin man acquitted of murder because of insanity in custody after he escaped Texas hospital

An Austin man who escaped from a mental hospital in North Texas was taken into custody.

Lex Ervin escaped two weeks ago and was taken into custody by Austin police Sunday night.

According to APD and Ervin's mother, he was found lying down in an Austin park after someone called concerned that he was possibly experiencing heat exhaustion.

In 2014, a Travis County jury found Ervin, who is autistic, not guilty of murder by reason of insanity in the death of his father.

Ervin was committed to the hospital in April 2022 until is escape on June 26.

His mother said her son was found near one of the homes she owns in Austin. She believes he was trying to find her, and she can't wait to talk to him.

"I'm pretty sure I'll be his first call and either myself or his granny, who he loves. So he'll call one of us. So I'm just waiting. I have my phone on right now," she said. "I just want to say thank you to APD. They did a great job and Vernon police has also been really good and all the agencies involved keeping me informed."

Ervin was booked into the Travis County Jail on an escape warrant, according to APD.

As of now, it's unclear when or if he will be sent back to the hospital in North Texas.