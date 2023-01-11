LGBTQ+ bar Stonewall Warehouse closes in San Marcos

The community is rallying behind former employees of the Stonewall Warehouse, which was the first and only LGBTQ+ bar in San Marcos. It closed its doors on New Year's Day.

Stonewall Warehouse opened eight years ago in San Marcos. It was a LGBTQ+ bar with karaoke, drag shows, and other events.

"It was always a party, you just never know what’s going to happen," Former Bio Queen at Stonewall Warehouse Jazz Mone Colton said.

Former employees said it meant more to them, it was home.

"Geez, this is so hard, when you think of home, you think of coming home to a warm meal and all that stuff, that’s how Stonewall was for me, it’s like coming home and getting a hug from mom and dad and being there with all of your family, your sisters," Colton said.

"That was a place for them to be themselves, and they don’t feel it as much in public settings and stuff like that," Former Bartender at Stonewall Warehouse Cooper Murphy said.

"It was just a comfortable space that I knew I’d always have special memories from and meet really cool people at," Former Assistant Manager at Stonewall Warehouse Lucas Jimenez said.

Jimenez said Stonewall helped bring awareness and invited more people into the LGBTQIA community.

"This college town that had so many different people were able to come together in one spot and be friends and make happy memories and do what they’ve wanted to do for themselves and their friends that are part of the community," Jimenez said.

Former employees said it was a space for inclusiveness, and they are who they are today because of Stonewall.

"That was just kind of like where I got introduced to make-up and drag and everything that I love now, like fashion," Jimenez said.

"That place has bred me since day one," Colton said.

On New Year's Day, staff found out it was closing.

"It was just very jaw dropping," Former Bartender at Stonewall Warehouse Devin Smith said.

"I think it’s definitely a step back, not in the right direction," Jimenez said.

They said San Marcos needs spaces like Stonewall and the events it helps, and are hopeful for what’s to come in the future.

"Hopefully we’ll get more people wanting to open more places like this and kind of want to pick up the slack in where it’s lacking now and take it into somewhere else," Jimenez said.

"It would be great if one day we could get another gay bar opened up here," Murphy said.

A GoFundMe was created to help those who were laid off.

A benefit for Stonewall performers is happening at The Porch on Jan. 26.