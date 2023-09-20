Liberty Hill teacher dresses up for picture day to make memories for her students

Walking into the fifth-grade hall at Bar W Elementary, students are greeted by Mrs. Amanda Rachuig. But some days, she may surprise her students with a new look she’s trying out.

"Several years ago, I've always had a big sense of humor, and I love to laugh at myself. And ever since I've been teaching, I've always dressed up for any occasion," Rachuig said.

Whether it’s spirit day, Halloween, or picture day, Rachuig has a trick up her sleeve.

"So, I decided a few years ago that I would start dressing up for yearbook photos and just to poke fun at myself and to bring a smile to people's face," said Rachuig. "You know, education can be stressful. And if we can bring some lightheartedness to it and make it fun, then it's easier, you know? And I love to make people laugh, and I love to make fun of stuff."

Rachuig says she wants to make learning engaging and what better way to get your attention by wearing a costume.

"They love to come to class. And I feel like I have more buy in when they see that I'm having fun," said Rachuig.

Rachuig doesn’t just teach her students the basics of literature, but also how to be yourself.

"I've always told my kids is that you know. Don't be afraid to be yourself. And I'm goofy and crazy. I have a sense of humor. And I've never been afraid to be myself. I've never been afraid to be colorful," said Rachuig.

It's a message she wants to send to her students.

"I want my students to know that they can take risks. They can be who they want to be, and they can be as colorful as they want to be. And it's okay. And I want them to know that you don't have to take yourself too seriously. Life's too short to do that," said Rachuig.

Rachuig is looking to expand her costume closet, so she created an Amazon Wishlist. If you would like to help contribute, click here.