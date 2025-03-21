Liberty Hill ISD adding schools after enrollment increase

The Brief Liberty Hill ISD adding more schools District says it's grown from 4K to 10K students in the last six years



Liberty Hill was once known as a small town, but it's now starting to see significant growth and the school district is noticing it in enrollment.

What they're saying:

"We've grown by over 1,000 kids a year. For the last six years, we've gone from 4,000 to almost 10,000 students. So that requires more schools," says Liberty Hill ISD superintendent Steven Snell.

"Liberty Hill has been a one high school town. So, our growth has gotten to the point where we needed a second high school. We opened that up this year is ninth grade only in a new middle school building," says Snell.

The backstory:

A 2023 bond package proposed numerous construction projects, including a second high school, and three new elementary schools.

Legacy Ranch High School is expected to be ready to open in August 2026, where they will open with 9th, 10th and 11th grades.

Superintendent Snell says when building this new campus, the district built it very efficiently with some shared spaces, in efforts to help the district save some money.

"One of the approaches was how can we utilize spaces for multiple events, multiple groups in lieu for example, our press box something that's used only when the field is in use," says director of construction, Dustin Akin.

"The press box for example, is located in the building. So, we have group restrooms that are shared not only with the field events but with the winter sports such as basketball, volleyball. Keeping in mind the adjacenies of those spaces," says Akin.

The district is adding a police department operations facility which will be located at 12500 west HW 29.

"It's centrally located, and we're able to put our police department in-house. Our police chief at that facility, in addition to our maintenance and our custodial staff," says Snell.

District grapples with budget deficit despite enrollment increase

Dig deeper:

Despite the district's growing enrollment rate, Snell pointed to an overwhelming $7.5 million budget deficit.

Liberty Hill ISD adopted a hybrid four-week school schedule. This new schedule passed the school board unanimously on Tuesday, Feb. 18. A shorter school week will help save money on substitutes and transportation.

"The bonds pay for the construction project. So, on the inside of our budget that handles the building projects, and everything associated with it. On the maintenance and operation side is everything we do all day long for our students and our staff," says Snell.

"But we're also working very hard with our elected officials and the rest of the legislature to understand the needs of Liberty Hill, the needs of public school, so we can increase our funding. We want to see more pay for teachers, and then we want to see more money for security, for special education, and of course, more money in the basic allotment," Snell adds.

