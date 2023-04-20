More than $4B in bonds on May ballot for Central Texas schools
LEANDER, Texas - Just over $4 billion in school bonds is on the ballot in Central Texas this May.
Seventeen school districts have called bond elections for a collective $4,192,662,273: Bastrop ISD, Comal ISD, Coupland ISD, Dripping Springs ISD, Eanes ISD, Hays CISD, Hutto ISD, Jarrell ISD, Johnson City ISD, Leander ISD, Lexington ISD, Liberty Hill ISD, Llano ISD, McDade ISD, Nixon-Smiley ISD, San Marcos CISD, and Waelder ISD.
Leander ISD's bond package is the highest at $762,820,000, and Waelder ISD is asking for the least amount at $10,300,000.
This is also the second election cycle in a row where Coupland ISD, Dripping Springs ISD, McDade ISD, and Waelder ISD have bond measures on the ballot.
Early voting is set to run from Monday, April 24 through Tuesday, May 2, with Election Day set for Saturday, May 6.
Bastrop ISD - $321,500,000
Bastrop ISD is requesting a $321.5 million bond package to address safety, security and projected growth. The district says this bond will look to build on improvements made and approved from the 2021 bond.
The bond package will be on the ballot as one proposition to cover three areas:
Safety, Security & Operations - $17,728,000
- Build a multipurpose facility to house the Bastrop ISD police department and district operations such as maintenance, custodial, groundskeeping, and shipping/receiving
- Purchase additional security cameras at all schools
Major Capital Improvements - $30,998,000
- Bastrop HS: Exterior and interior building renovations aligned with major improvements from 2021 Bond. Improvements include exterior façade, nurse’s clinic, library media center, career & technical education spaces, cafetorium sound/lighting, and theater
- Cedar Creek High School: Interior building renovations aligned with major improvements from 2021 Bond. Improvements include dance and band spaces, and installation of HVAC in weight room & field house
- Colorado River Collegiate Academy (CRCA) and Genesis HS: Renovation of spaces currently occupied by BISD Police Administration to recapture additional classrooms needed for growth and expansion. Driveway improvements and site signage are also included
- Playground Equipment and Furniture: Playground equipment and furniture upgrades at Bluebonnet, Cedar Creek, Emile, Lost Pines and Red Rock elementary schools
New Schools & Classroom Expansion - $272,774,000
- Two new elementary schools
- Demolition and reconstruction of remaining aging buildings at Mina Elementary
- Additions necessary for intermediate school conversion for grades 6-8
- Addition of dance studio, kiln room, and art/choir expansion at Bastrop MS and Cedar Creek MS
- Construction of new academic building for classrooms at Bastrop HS
- Construction of new academic building for classrooms at Cedar Creek HS
- Secure vestibule at Gateway and expansion of student/parent service area, cafeteria, and nurse’s clinic
Bastrop ISD says if approved, the bond would not lead to a tax rate increase.
Comal ISD - $634,659,000
Comal ISD is requesting a $634.659 million bond package to address continued enrollment growth as well as items such as campus safety and security, student technology, and expansions and improvements at existing campuses.
The bond package is split into three propositions:
Proposition A (Growth & Reinvestment) - $560,564,863
- Build three new elementary schools, a new middle school and a new Life Bridges campus for disabled young adults
- Safety and security measures such as access control systems, fencing, refreshing PA systems, outdoor cameras, replacing door hardware, an emergency operations center, video intercoms and surveillance system, active threat notification system and intrusion detection upgrades
- Buses and land purchases
- Expanding and creating sports and activity facilities at schools across the district, a campus drive entry from the I-35 access road at Canyon High School, and a shade structure for outdoor learning and dining at Canyon Middle School
- Maintenance on drainage, electrical, heating and cooling, and wastewater systems at multiple campuses, paving, roofing and finishes at multiple campuses
Proposition B (Stadium Projects) - $46,094,984
- Bleacher replacement for safety at Canyon Lake HS
- Bleacher expansion and field house at Davenport HS
Proposition C (Student Technology & Infrastructure) - $28,000,000
- Purchase of student learning devices, classroom audiovisual equipment, Wi-Fi expansion, and Wide Area Network (WAN) infrastructure across the district
Comal ISD says the bond will not lead to a tax rate increase if approved.
Coupland ISD - $56,000,000
Coupland ISD is again requesting a $56 million bond package to build a new middle school for 150 students with core spaces for 300. The package did not pass in November 2021.
The bond package will be on the ballot as a single proposition.
The new middle school campus is expected to include classrooms for grades 6-8, science labs, a media center, dining commons, a special education and life skills classroom, parking for staff and visitors, and a practice gym with locker rooms, a weight room, and a training room. The package would also fund embedded security features and technology infrastructure, as well as a grass sports field with an eight-lane track, restrooms, concessions, and bleachers.
The district says the bond is to accommodate the growing number of in-district students, which has grown from just over 50 in the 2014-15 school year to between 200 and 250 students in the 2022-23 school year.
Coupland ISD says with the bond, there is a projected monthly tax increase of between $20.24 and $87.73 for homes valued between $100K and $300K factoring in homestead exemptions. However, this will not impact senior citizens with an Age 65 freeze and no significant property improvements.
Dripping Springs ISD - $223,700,000
Dripping Springs ISD is requesting a $223,700,000 bond package to address student enrollment growth in the district. DSISD previously tried to pass a $481.13 million package in November 2021, but voters rejected all three propositions.
The May 2023 package does not include the previous Proposition B (construction of a second high school) and Proposition C (purchase of student and staff devices and interactive teacher panels). Instead, the May 2023 package would fund only the design of a second high school, not construction. The district also adds that it plans to "utilize leases and fund balance to purchase" the technology devices included in the Nov. 2022 package.
The bond package will be on the ballot as one proposition to cover two areas:
District Growth Projects - $136,000,000
- Build a new elementary school with a 850 student capacity
- Expand Sycamore Springs MS to 1,200 student capacity
- New facility for an 18+ special education program
- Design a new elementary school, new middle school, and new high school
- Land for future facilities
- Classroom portables
Capital Improvement & Renovation Projects - $87,700,000
- Security updates for all campuses
- Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) updates
- Capital improvements & renovations at Dripping Springs Elementary, Dripping Springs MS, and Dripping Springs HS
- Reconfigure Center for Learning & Innovation and Maker Space at Rooster Springs Elementary and Dripping Springs Elementary
- Update sound and lighting systems at several campuses
- Replace pressure reducing valves at several campuses
- Replace 13 buses
- Replace kitchen equipment
- Improve technology infrastructure (Network, Servers, Firewall, AV)
The district says that in the last decade, enrollment has nearly doubled from 4,600 to around 8,400 and that next school year, 2023-24, it expects to exceed its current 8,850-student capacity. Also Dripping Springs Elementary, Sycamore Springs MS and Walnut Springs Elementary are currently over capacity and are expected to increase in enrollment next year.
If the bond is approved, taxpayers are not expected to see a tax rate increase, says DSISD.
Eanes ISD - $131,429,000
Eanes ISD is requesting a $131.429 million bond package to cover maintenance and efficiency projects, including safety and security upgrades, maintenance and refurbishment projects, and the purchase of new technological devices for students and staff.
The bond package is split into three propositions:
Proposition A (Maintenance, Safety & Efficiency) - $117,773,000
- Safety and security upgrades
- Physical repairs and refurbishments
- Energy-efficiency projects
- Network replacements
- New learning management systems
- Library modernizations and maker spaces
- Facility improvements for fine arts and athletics
- Musical instruments, equipment and uniforms replacements or upgrades
- Athletic uniforms and equipment replacements or upgrades at Hill County MS, West Ridge MS, and Westlake HS
For a full breakdown of Prop A projects and costs, click here.
Proposition B (Stadium Projects) - $2,411,000
- UIL field pole lighting replacements at Westlake HS
- Stadium facility refurbishments
- Stadium production system refurbishments
- Westlake HS track surface replacement
For a full breakdown of Prop B projects and costs, click here.
Proposition C (Technology Devices) - $11,245,000
- Replace lab, classroom, and office devices and accessories at end-of-life cycle
- Replace staff digital devices and accessories at end-of-life cycle
- Replace student digital learning devices and accessories at end-of-life cycle
- Replace time clocks at end-of-life cycle
- Device supporting software - Apple Care and JAMF
For a full breakdown of Prop C projects and costs, click here.
Eanes ISD says that if approved, the bond propositions would have no impact on the tax rate.
Hays CISD - $367,824,566
Hays CISD is requesting an almost $368 million bond package to address student growth. The district anticipates enrollment to exceed capacity by the 2025-26 school year, with high school enrollment in particular to exceed capacity next school year according to current numbers.
The bond package is split into four propositions:
Proposition A (Academics & Growth) - $208,814,047
- Construction of a new elementary school
- Design fees for another new elementary school, a new comprehensive high school, modernization and expansion of Fuentes ES, Hemphill ES, Kyle ES, Tom Green ES, Hays HS and Lehman HS
- Construction of academic addition at Johnson HS to increase capacity to 2,800
- Improvements to Tom Green HS, Kyle ES, Dahlstrom MS, Hays HS, Lehman HS, and IMPACT Center
- District-wide renovation, rehabilitation, or replacement of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems, roofs, parking lots, and driveways
- District-wide security items, including fencing, camera, key card locks, doorbell systems, and pilot classroom key card access at the elementary school approved in the 2022 Bond
- Purchase of 25 new school buses
- District-wide adaptive playgrounds at all elementary schools, similar to Sunfield ES
- District-wide bond support
Proposition B (Theater & Fine Arts, Athletics, and Career & Tech Education) - $102,857,074
- Purchase of instruments to expand district orchestra program to all high schools
- Expansion of fine arts at Lehman HS by constructing a new 800-seat auditorium, scene shop, classrooms and storage; renovating a former theater program space for mariachi and orchestra programs; and constructing three CTE classrooms, restrooms, and connecting corridors
- Expansion of fine arts at Johnson HS by creating indoor space for fine arts and athletics including minimal spectator seating; creating a larger band hall and moving programs to utilize old band hall; and adding a new vet tech space to allow cosmetology/barbering to expand
- Upgrades, expansions and safety improvements in Hays HS weight room
- Installation of artificial turf at three high school campus stadiums, six fields total
- Parking improvements at Lehman HS and the Hays HS baseball/softball complex
- Baseball/softball facility renovations at Lehman HS
Proposition C (Technology) - $3,980,000
- Infrastructure upgrades including wireless, data storage, network, network security
- Business enterprise software upgrades to consolidate multiple systems
Proposition D (Outdoor Multipurpose Pavilions) - $52,173,445
- Installation of three covered pavilions with artificial turf including minimal spectator seating
Hays CISD says no tax rate increase is expected if the bond is approved.
Hutto ISD - $522,000,000
Hutto ISD is requesting a $522 million bond package to accommodate student growth and add capacity. In the next 10 years, the school district is expecting to double its population.
The bond package is split into three propositions:
Proposition A - $471,500,000
- Construction of two new elementary schools, both with Little Hippos daycare centers
- Final stages of Hutto HS modernizations, including additions for programs such as fine arts, robotics lab, audio, and visual tech classrooms, Air Force JROTC, health sciences, auto mechanics, agricultural mechanics and welding, a new competition gym, and additional dressing facilities for student-athletes, and general upgrades to architectural finishes
- Additions of new classroom wings at Hutto MS and Farley MS
- Build-out of Hutto's 9th Grade Center into a second high school
- Purchase of land for future school sites
- HVAC, plumbing and electrical system replacements
- Bus replacements and construction of a second operations station for routes south of US 79
- Technology infrastructure upgrades to address safety and security systems, data storage, and internet connectivity
Proposition B - $10,500,000
- Purchase and refresh of instructional devices, including one-to-one teacher/staff and student technology
Proposition C - $40,000,000
- Renovation of College Street facility to include permanent space for DAEP, River Horse Academy, and Special Education 18+ Program
READ MORE: Hutto ISD school board approves $522M Bond Election to address enrollment growth
Hutto ISD says no tax rate increase is expected if the bond is approved.
Jarrell ISD - $324,607,052
Jarrell ISD is requesting an almost $325 million bond package to accommodate student growth and add capacity. The district says its current enrollment is more than 3,400 students, with numbers projected to increase to more than 5,000 by the 2024-25 school year.
The bond package will be on the ballot as one proposition to cover:
- Construction of two new elementary schools with a capacity of 900 students each
- Construction of a new middle school with a capacity of 700 students and ability for future expansion
- Expansion and Renovations to JHS, including designated spaces for Career & Technical Education (CTE), Fine Arts, and improvements to the Ag Barn and Gym
- Construction of a District Operations Center to serve as the Maintenance Facility and Transportation Center
- Technology infrastructure upgrades
- Safety and security improvements, including security cameras and access control
- New buses and white fleet
- Land for future school sites
- Updates to Paw Prints Child Development Center
READ MORE: Jarrell ISD bond package aims to address enrollment growth
Jarrell ISD says no tax rate increase is expected if the bond is approved.
Johnson City ISD - $59,785,000
Johnson City ISD is requesting an almost $60 million bond package to address anticipated enrollment growth. The district says it is currently over capacity at the elementary school.
The bond package is split into four propositions:
Proposition A (School Facilities) - $51,744,000
- Construct a new middle school on the existing Johnson HS campus
- Expansion of physical education curriculum facility at Johnson HS
- Additional security cameras & door access controls
- Reinforced security film on exterior doors and windows
- Replace exterior doors to meet new safety standards
- Security fencing at Johnson HS and Little Middle daycare center
- Expand the nurse’s office at Johnson ES
- Renovate and update existing libraries
- Replace 85 HVAC units, including testing and balancing
- Replace student desks, chairs, and tables at Johnson ES
- Replace five school buses
- Resurface Johnson ES bus zone & parking lots, remove road running through playground, sod & irrigate
- Replace flooring, plumbing and electrical
Proposition B (Technology) - $600,000
- Replace staff computers, student Chromebooks and iPads as needed
Proposition C (Softball & Baseball Complex) - $7,000,000
- Construct new baseball/softball complex with turf and concessions
Proposition D (Stadium Safety & Security) - $441,000
- Construct home and visitor ticket booths with storage
- Demolish and replace old portable bleacher section with seating for approximately 400
Johnson City ISD says no tax rate increase is expected if the bond is approved.
Leander ISD - $762,820,000
Leander ISD is requesting a $762.82 million bond package to fund safety and security upgrades to all campuses, maintenance and modernization projects at numerous campuses, infrastructure upgrades and additions, technology upgrades and replacements and more.
The bond package is split into three propositions:
Proposition A - $698,330,000
- Construction of two new elementary schools
- Purchase of land for future school facilities
- Design of future school campuses
- Safety and security projects at every campus, including fencing, forced entry-resistant film, door hardware, and more
- Renovations and/or modernization projects at numerous campuses
- Purchase of new school buses and other vehicles needed for district operations
- Renovation for new third transportation facility at Grandview Hills ES campus
Proposition B - $50,820,000
- Technology equipment and technology infrastructure, including the replacement of devices for students and staff and computer network projects
Proposition C - $13,670,000
- Renovations and modernizations to Don Tew Performing Arts Center and South Performing Arts Center, including HVAC system and equipment upgrades and sound and lighting system upgrades and enhancements
Leander ISD says no tax rate increase is expected if the bond is approved, because of the district's continued growth of its tax base and past debt management.
Lexington ISD - $36,000,000
Lexington ISD is requesting a $36 million bond package to fund a new academic space to alleviate overcrowding and prepare for growth.
The bond package will be on the ballot as one proposition to cover:
- Construction of eight new academic classrooms at Lexington ES
- Construction of 14 new academic classrooms at Lexington MS and HS
- Renovation of agriculture building at Lexington JS, including adding classroom space and upgrading shop spaces
- Renovation of AP Kleinschmidt Gym interior and exterior
- Construction of new multi-use practice gym at Lexington HS/MS campus, including new locker rooms, new weight training space, two full-size courts, and bringing court space up to UIL standards
- Renovation of Eagle Stadium track
- Replacement of Eagle Stadium bleachers
Lexington ISD says if the bond is approved, there will be a 27-cent tax increase, which means a projected $41.95 per month increase based on the average home value in 2022.
Liberty Hill ISD - $471,100,000
Liberty Hill ISD is requesting a $471.1 million bond package to address rapid growth in the district. The district, which says it is the third-fastest growing district in Austin, is projected to enroll over 13,000 students by 2027, nearly double the current number, and over 18,600 students by 2032.
The bond package is split into three propositions:
Proposition A (School Facilities) - $459,000,000
- Facilities: Construction of a second high school and a new transportation building; design, site development and construction of two new elementary schools; design and site development of another new elementary school; additional maintenance and warehouse buildings
- Academics/Fine Arts/Enrichment: Expansion of existing band hall, choir room, robotics workshop, cafeteria, and other instructional spaces at Liberty Hill HS; replacement of field turf used for physical education purposes at Liberty Hill HS; renovation and repurpose of the existing building space for 18+ Program, Success Academy, and Disciplinary Alternative Education Program; replacement of outdated CTE equipment to meet industry standards, and purchase of audio-visual equipment
- Safety & Security: Secure vestibules; DAS; single key system completion; cell phone boosters; security cameras and film; SRO offices, equipment and vehicles; badge access; fencing; radios; alert system; blinds
- Major Maintenance: Roofing, HVAC upgrades, and other replacement and maintenance repair needs
- Technology: Network and fiber infrastructure; wiring; access controls; WAPS
- Land Acquisition: New land for future sites and infrastructure allowance
Proposition B (Technology) - $7,100,000
- Technology: Laptops, tablets, and other technology devices for students and staff
Proposition C (Stadium Facilities) $5,000,000
- Additional concession stand and restroom at Liberty Hill HS
- Turf replacement for Panther Stadium Field
Liberty Hill ISD says no tax rate increase is expected if the bond is approved.
Llano ISD - $39,800,000
Llano ISD is requesting a $39.8 million bond package to address record enrollment growth and upgrade security at all campuses. Llano ISD says that district home sales in 2021 increased 13% over 2020 and that it saw a 9.4% growth in enrollment.
The bond package is split into three propositions:
Proposition A - $36,800,000
- Packsaddle ES: Addition of classrooms, cafeteria expansion, competition gym, new flooring and paint, practice field, playground, and parking as well as driving improvements, replacement of intercom system and fire alarms
- Llano ES: Gym remodel, canopy over the drop-off area, and playground improvements
- Llano Junior HS: Gym remodel, classroom improvements, flooring and paint, auditorium vestibule, and exterior entrance improvements
- Llano HS: New CTE Center, as well as new paint and flooring, replacement of intercom system and fire alarms
- Resurfacing of football field and track, additional locker rooms and weight room, existing high school locker room remodel, and new sports lighting at sites across the District to support athletic programs
- Replacement of HVAC units, mowers, maintenance equipment, as well as additions to the districtwide bus and white fleet
- Safety and security upgrades, such as camera systems, card readers, upgraded emergency notification systems, automatic locks and gates, metal detector at the alternate school
Proposition B - $2,000,000
- Multifamily dwellings and single-family homes for teachers and staff on District-owned property
Proposition C - $1,000,000
- Updated technology for Llano ISD students and staff
Llano ISD says no tax rate increase is expected if the bond is approved.
McDade ISD - $27,000,000
McDade ISD is requesting a $27,000,000 bond package to address the district's septic system, transportation facilities, and buildings. The district previously tried to pass a $25 million package in November 2021, but voters rejected all three propositions.
The bond package is split into three propositions:
Proposition A - $5,000,000
- Construction, renovation and rehabilitation of district’s septic system and transportation facilities
Proposition B - $20,000,000
- Construction, renovation, and improvements to district buildings
Proposition C - $2,000,000
- Purchase of land for future school buildings
McDade ISD says that if approved, the bond would cause a 0.447 cent tax increase, meaning there is a projected monthly tax increase of between $22.43 and $97.20 for homes valued between $100K and $300K factoring in homestead exemptions. However, this will not impact senior citizens with an Age 65 freeze and no significant property improvements.
Nixon-Smiley CISD - $37,948,850
Nixon-Smiley CISD is requesting an almost $38 million bond package. The district says the package is to enhance safety and security features, upgrade athletic facilities to district and UIL standards and regulations, and equip instructional buildings to meet current and future needs of students.
The bond package is split into five propositions:
Proposition A - $20,839,150
- Transportation and maintenance building - 10th Street Property
- Safety upgrades
- Remodel of the 600 Building
- Roof replacements
- Parking improvements
- School buses
- Technology
Proposition B - $7,886,700
- Construction, acquisition, rehabilitation, renovation, expansion, and equipment of Career Technical Education facility
- Construction, acquisition, rehabilitation, renovation, expansion, and equipment of Agriculture and Animal Science facility
Proposition C - $4,555,150
- Baseball stadium
- Softball stadium upgrades
- Weight room
Proposition D - $2,799,100
- Football field concession stand and restroom facility
- Press box addition
- Ticketing booths
- Repair and resurface track
Proposition E - $1,868,750
- Football field replacements with synthetic turf
Nixon-Smiley ISD says no tax rate increase is expected if the bond is approved.
San Marcos CISD - $166,187,958
San Marcos CISD is requesting an almost $167 million bond package, including an Attendance Credit Election (ACE).
The bond package is split into four propositions:
Proposition A - Attendance Credit Election (ACE)
This proposition is asking voters to authorize the board to purchase attendance credits with local tax revenue. San Marcos CISD says its property values have reached a point where the district has entered into recapture.
The district says if the proposition passes, the district would continue to make mandatory recapture payments and there will be no tax rate increase.
If it fails, the district says it would be subject to a "detachment of territory," which means the state will detach a portion of the district's total property value and the district would have to raise the I&S tax rate to make up for the difference.
Proposition B - $147,724,645
- Safety infrastructure: camera replacements and purchases; additional badge readers; first responder radio reception testing; PA, clock, bell standardization, and panic buttons and integrations; safety enhancements to Lamar campus
- District infrastructure: mechanical, electrical and plumbing replacements; new ADA-compliant school buses; network server and router replacements
- Bonham Pre-K: expansion of parent pick-up line on SH 123; digital marquee
- Bowie ES: digital marquee, reseal and restripe of front parking lot, drainage control, erosion control, and student safety for ACL compliance
- Crockett ES: digital marquee, reseal of parking lot
- De Zavala ES: parking lot enlargement, AC cooling tower rebuild
- Hernandez ES: digital marquee, reseal of bus loop, replacement of ceiling tiles, replacement of AC unit, restroom renovations, campus entry renovations to enhance safety
- Mendez ES: campus replacement
- Rodriguez ES: additional badge readers, technology upgrades
- Travis ES: digital marquee, reseal of parking lot, addition of science room
- Goodnight MS: update of current digital marquee, replacement of soil retainers, restripe and reseal of parking lot, electrical replacements, addition of band and theater area, PA replacement
- Miller MS: digital marquee, electrical panel replacements, athletic renovation and addition, PA replacement
- San Marcos HS: partial mechanical replacement, classroom additions, campus entry renovations to enhance safety, fine arts additions, site circulation, trane rooftop, condensing unit upgrades, lighting replacements
Proposition C - $984,563
- Artificial turf replacements at San Marcos HS
Proposition D - $17,478,750
- Natatorium practice facility for San Marcos HS swim team
- Facility where district students can receive water safety instruction and certifications in a controlled environment
San Marcos CISD says if approved, there would be a one-cent tax increase, meaning there would be an annual increase of between $21.00 and $31.00 for homes valued between $250K and $350K factoring in the homestead exemption.
Waelder ISD - $10,300,000
Waelder ISD is requesting a $10,300,000 bond package to address student and staff safety, including new entrance vestibules for the elementary, middle and high schools and other new safety measures.
The district previously tried to pass a $13.745 million package in November 2021, but voters rejected both propositions.
The bond package is split into two propositions:
Proposition A - $7,100,000
- Safety & security upgrades including new school vestibules with storefront doors, electric locks, new panels instead of windows; installation of fire sprinkler systems; updated fire alarms as needed
- Construction of six-room 5th and 6th grade classroom building
- Conversion of unused gym into new cafeteria/auditorium with stage for performances, concerts and other activities; improved food service; and increased seating capacity
- New flooring, new LED lighting, new bathroom exhaust fans, fresh interior and exterior paint, repairs to wall coverings and tiles, ADA upgrades and interior door locks
- Lifeskills building repairs and upgrades including fresh exterior paint, repairs to broken skirting and roof leak, replacement of window AC, restroom flooring upgrades
- Conversion of covered outdoor gym into second indoor gym
- Conversion of former cafeteria into district offices, addition of room for school board meetings and staff trainings, new street-facing entrance
Proposition B - $3,200,000
The district says if approved, these bond funds will be used to refund all or a portion of the principal and/or interest on a previously issued maintenance tax obligation designated "Waelder ISD Maintenance Tax Notes, Series 2022," and the levy of taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds.
Waelder ISD says that if approved there would be an annual maximum tax increase of between $137.24 and $308.79 for homes valued between $100K and $175K factoring in the homestead exemption. To see the full breakdown, click here.