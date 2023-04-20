More than $4B in bonds on May ballot for Central Texas schools

Just over $4 billion in school bonds is on the ballot in Central Texas this May.

Seventeen school districts have called bond elections for a collective $4,192,662,273: Bastrop ISD, Comal ISD, Coupland ISD, Dripping Springs ISD, Eanes ISD, Hays CISD, Hutto ISD, Jarrell ISD, Johnson City ISD, Leander ISD, Lexington ISD, Liberty Hill ISD, Llano ISD, McDade ISD, Nixon-Smiley ISD, San Marcos CISD, and Waelder ISD.

Leander ISD's bond package is the highest at $762,820,000, and Waelder ISD is asking for the least amount at $10,300,000.

This is also the second election cycle in a row where Coupland ISD, Dripping Springs ISD, McDade ISD, and Waelder ISD have bond measures on the ballot.

Early voting is set to run from Monday, April 24 through Tuesday, May 2, with Election Day set for Saturday, May 6.

Bastrop ISD is requesting a $321.5 million bond package to address safety, security and projected growth. The district says this bond will look to build on improvements made and approved from the 2021 bond.

The bond package will be on the ballot as one proposition to cover three areas:

Safety, Security & Operations - $17,728,000

Build a multipurpose facility to house the Bastrop ISD police department and district operations such as maintenance, custodial, groundskeeping, and shipping/receiving

Purchase additional security cameras at all schools

Major Capital Improvements - $30,998,000

Bastrop HS: Exterior and interior building renovations aligned with major improvements from 2021 Bond. Improvements include exterior façade, nurse’s clinic, library media center, career & technical education spaces, cafetorium sound/lighting, and theater

Cedar Creek High School: Interior building renovations aligned with major improvements from 2021 Bond. Improvements include dance and band spaces, and installation of HVAC in weight room & field house

Colorado River Collegiate Academy (CRCA) and Genesis HS: Renovation of spaces currently occupied by BISD Police Administration to recapture additional classrooms needed for growth and expansion. Driveway improvements and site signage are also included

Playground Equipment and Furniture: Playground equipment and furniture upgrades at Bluebonnet, Cedar Creek, Emile, Lost Pines and Red Rock elementary schools

New Schools & Classroom Expansion - $272,774,000

Two new elementary schools

Demolition and reconstruction of remaining aging buildings at Mina Elementary

Additions necessary for intermediate school conversion for grades 6-8

Addition of dance studio, kiln room, and art/choir expansion at Bastrop MS and Cedar Creek MS

Construction of new academic building for classrooms at Bastrop HS

Construction of new academic building for classrooms at Cedar Creek HS

Secure vestibule at Gateway and expansion of student/parent service area, cafeteria, and nurse’s clinic

Bastrop ISD says if approved, the bond would not lead to a tax rate increase.

Comal ISD is requesting a $634.659 million bond package to address continued enrollment growth as well as items such as campus safety and security, student technology, and expansions and improvements at existing campuses.

The bond package is split into three propositions:

Proposition A (Growth & Reinvestment) - $560,564,863

Build three new elementary schools, a new middle school and a new Life Bridges campus for disabled young adults

Safety and security measures such as access control systems, fencing, refreshing PA systems, outdoor cameras, replacing door hardware, an emergency operations center, video intercoms and surveillance system, active threat notification system and intrusion detection upgrades

Buses and land purchases

Expanding and creating sports and activity facilities at schools across the district, a campus drive entry from the I-35 access road at Canyon High School, and a shade structure for outdoor learning and dining at Canyon Middle School

Maintenance on drainage, electrical, heating and cooling, and wastewater systems at multiple campuses, paving, roofing and finishes at multiple campuses

Proposition B (Stadium Projects) - $46,094,984

Bleacher replacement for safety at Canyon Lake HS

Bleacher expansion and field house at Davenport HS

Proposition C (Student Technology & Infrastructure) - $28,000,000

Purchase of student learning devices, classroom audiovisual equipment, Wi-Fi expansion, and Wide Area Network (WAN) infrastructure across the district

Comal ISD says the bond will not lead to a tax rate increase if approved.

Coupland ISD is again requesting a $56 million bond package to build a new middle school for 150 students with core spaces for 300. The package did not pass in November 2021.

The bond package will be on the ballot as a single proposition.

The new middle school campus is expected to include classrooms for grades 6-8, science labs, a media center, dining commons, a special education and life skills classroom, parking for staff and visitors, and a practice gym with locker rooms, a weight room, and a training room. The package would also fund embedded security features and technology infrastructure, as well as a grass sports field with an eight-lane track, restrooms, concessions, and bleachers.

The district says the bond is to accommodate the growing number of in-district students, which has grown from just over 50 in the 2014-15 school year to between 200 and 250 students in the 2022-23 school year.

Coupland ISD says with the bond, there is a projected monthly tax increase of between $20.24 and $87.73 for homes valued between $100K and $300K factoring in homestead exemptions. However, this will not impact senior citizens with an Age 65 freeze and no significant property improvements.

Dripping Springs ISD is requesting a $223,700,000 bond package to address student enrollment growth in the district. DSISD previously tried to pass a $481.13 million package in November 2021, but voters rejected all three propositions.

The May 2023 package does not include the previous Proposition B (construction of a second high school) and Proposition C (purchase of student and staff devices and interactive teacher panels). Instead, the May 2023 package would fund only the design of a second high school, not construction. The district also adds that it plans to "utilize leases and fund balance to purchase" the technology devices included in the Nov. 2022 package.

The bond package will be on the ballot as one proposition to cover two areas:

District Growth Projects - $136,000,000

Build a new elementary school with a 850 student capacity

Expand Sycamore Springs MS to 1,200 student capacity

New facility for an 18+ special education program

Design a new elementary school, new middle school, and new high school

Land for future facilities

Classroom portables

Capital Improvement & Renovation Projects - $87,700,000

Security updates for all campuses

Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) updates

Capital improvements & renovations at Dripping Springs Elementary, Dripping Springs MS, and Dripping Springs HS

Reconfigure Center for Learning & Innovation and Maker Space at Rooster Springs Elementary and Dripping Springs Elementary

Update sound and lighting systems at several campuses

Replace pressure reducing valves at several campuses

Replace 13 buses

Replace kitchen equipment

Improve technology infrastructure (Network, Servers, Firewall, AV)

The district says that in the last decade, enrollment has nearly doubled from 4,600 to around 8,400 and that next school year, 2023-24, it expects to exceed its current 8,850-student capacity. Also Dripping Springs Elementary, Sycamore Springs MS and Walnut Springs Elementary are currently over capacity and are expected to increase in enrollment next year.

If the bond is approved, taxpayers are not expected to see a tax rate increase, says DSISD.

Eanes ISD is requesting a $131.429 million bond package to cover maintenance and efficiency projects, including safety and security upgrades, maintenance and refurbishment projects, and the purchase of new technological devices for students and staff.

The bond package is split into three propositions:

Proposition A (Maintenance, Safety & Efficiency) - $117,773,000

Safety and security upgrades

Physical repairs and refurbishments

Energy-efficiency projects

Network replacements

New learning management systems

Library modernizations and maker spaces

Facility improvements for fine arts and athletics

Musical instruments, equipment and uniforms replacements or upgrades

Athletic uniforms and equipment replacements or upgrades at Hill County MS, West Ridge MS, and Westlake HS

For a full breakdown of Prop A projects and costs, click here.

Proposition B (Stadium Projects) - $2,411,000

UIL field pole lighting replacements at Westlake HS

Stadium facility refurbishments

Stadium production system refurbishments

Westlake HS track surface replacement

For a full breakdown of Prop B projects and costs, click here.

Proposition C (Technology Devices) - $11,245,000

Replace lab, classroom, and office devices and accessories at end-of-life cycle

Replace staff digital devices and accessories at end-of-life cycle

Replace student digital learning devices and accessories at end-of-life cycle

Replace time clocks at end-of-life cycle

Device supporting software - Apple Care and JAMF

For a full breakdown of Prop C projects and costs, click here.

Eanes ISD says that if approved, the bond propositions would have no impact on the tax rate.

Hays CISD is requesting an almost $368 million bond package to address student growth. The district anticipates enrollment to exceed capacity by the 2025-26 school year, with high school enrollment in particular to exceed capacity next school year according to current numbers.

The bond package is split into four propositions:

Proposition A (Academics & Growth) - $208,814,047

Construction of a new elementary school

Design fees for another new elementary school, a new comprehensive high school, modernization and expansion of Fuentes ES, Hemphill ES, Kyle ES, Tom Green ES, Hays HS and Lehman HS

Construction of academic addition at Johnson HS to increase capacity to 2,800

Improvements to Tom Green HS, Kyle ES, Dahlstrom MS, Hays HS, Lehman HS, and IMPACT Center

District-wide renovation, rehabilitation, or replacement of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems, roofs, parking lots, and driveways

District-wide security items, including fencing, camera, key card locks, doorbell systems, and pilot classroom key card access at the elementary school approved in the 2022 Bond

Purchase of 25 new school buses

District-wide adaptive playgrounds at all elementary schools, similar to Sunfield ES

District-wide bond support

Proposition B (Theater & Fine Arts, Athletics, and Career & Tech Education) - $102,857,074

Purchase of instruments to expand district orchestra program to all high schools

Expansion of fine arts at Lehman HS by constructing a new 800-seat auditorium, scene shop, classrooms and storage; renovating a former theater program space for mariachi and orchestra programs; and constructing three CTE classrooms, restrooms, and connecting corridors

Expansion of fine arts at Johnson HS by creating indoor space for fine arts and athletics including minimal spectator seating; creating a larger band hall and moving programs to utilize old band hall; and adding a new vet tech space to allow cosmetology/barbering to expand

Upgrades, expansions and safety improvements in Hays HS weight room

Installation of artificial turf at three high school campus stadiums, six fields total

Parking improvements at Lehman HS and the Hays HS baseball/softball complex

Baseball/softball facility renovations at Lehman HS

Proposition C (Technology) - $3,980,000

Infrastructure upgrades including wireless, data storage, network, network security

Business enterprise software upgrades to consolidate multiple systems

Proposition D (Outdoor Multipurpose Pavilions) - $52,173,445

Installation of three covered pavilions with artificial turf including minimal spectator seating

Hays CISD says no tax rate increase is expected if the bond is approved.

Hutto ISD is requesting a $522 million bond package to accommodate student growth and add capacity. In the next 10 years, the school district is expecting to double its population.

The bond package is split into three propositions:

Proposition A - $471,500,000

Construction of two new elementary schools, both with Little Hippos daycare centers

Final stages of Hutto HS modernizations, including additions for programs such as fine arts, robotics lab, audio, and visual tech classrooms, Air Force JROTC, health sciences, auto mechanics, agricultural mechanics and welding, a new competition gym, and additional dressing facilities for student-athletes, and general upgrades to architectural finishes

Additions of new classroom wings at Hutto MS and Farley MS

Build-out of Hutto's 9th Grade Center into a second high school

Purchase of land for future school sites

HVAC, plumbing and electrical system replacements

Bus replacements and construction of a second operations station for routes south of US 79

Technology infrastructure upgrades to address safety and security systems, data storage, and internet connectivity

Proposition B - $10,500,000

Purchase and refresh of instructional devices, including one-to-one teacher/staff and student technology

Proposition C - $40,000,000

Renovation of College Street facility to include permanent space for DAEP, River Horse Academy, and Special Education 18+ Program

READ MORE: Hutto ISD school board approves $522M Bond Election to address enrollment growth

Hutto ISD says no tax rate increase is expected if the bond is approved.

Jarrell ISD is requesting an almost $325 million bond package to accommodate student growth and add capacity. The district says its current enrollment is more than 3,400 students, with numbers projected to increase to more than 5,000 by the 2024-25 school year.

The bond package will be on the ballot as one proposition to cover:

Construction of two new elementary schools with a capacity of 900 students each

Construction of a new middle school with a capacity of 700 students and ability for future expansion

Expansion and Renovations to JHS, including designated spaces for Career & Technical Education (CTE), Fine Arts, and improvements to the Ag Barn and Gym

Construction of a District Operations Center to serve as the Maintenance Facility and Transportation Center

Technology infrastructure upgrades

Safety and security improvements, including security cameras and access control

New buses and white fleet

Land for future school sites

Updates to Paw Prints Child Development Center

READ MORE: Jarrell ISD bond package aims to address enrollment growth

Jarrell ISD says no tax rate increase is expected if the bond is approved.

Johnson City ISD is requesting an almost $60 million bond package to address anticipated enrollment growth. The district says it is currently over capacity at the elementary school.

The bond package is split into four propositions:

Proposition A (School Facilities) - $51,744,000

Construct a new middle school on the existing Johnson HS campus

Expansion of physical education curriculum facility at Johnson HS

Additional security cameras & door access controls

Reinforced security film on exterior doors and windows

Replace exterior doors to meet new safety standards

Security fencing at Johnson HS and Little Middle daycare center

Expand the nurse’s office at Johnson ES

Renovate and update existing libraries

Replace 85 HVAC units, including testing and balancing

Replace student desks, chairs, and tables at Johnson ES

Replace five school buses

Resurface Johnson ES bus zone & parking lots, remove road running through playground, sod & irrigate

Replace flooring, plumbing and electrical

Proposition B (Technology) - $600,000

Replace staff computers, student Chromebooks and iPads as needed

Proposition C (Softball & Baseball Complex) - $7,000,000

Construct new baseball/softball complex with turf and concessions

Proposition D (Stadium Safety & Security) - $441,000

Construct home and visitor ticket booths with storage

Demolish and replace old portable bleacher section with seating for approximately 400

Johnson City ISD says no tax rate increase is expected if the bond is approved.

Leander ISD is requesting a $762.82 million bond package to fund safety and security upgrades to all campuses, maintenance and modernization projects at numerous campuses, infrastructure upgrades and additions, technology upgrades and replacements and more.

The bond package is split into three propositions:

Proposition A - $698,330,000

Construction of two new elementary schools

Purchase of land for future school facilities

Design of future school campuses

Safety and security projects at every campus, including fencing, forced entry-resistant film, door hardware, and more

Renovations and/or modernization projects at numerous campuses

Purchase of new school buses and other vehicles needed for district operations

Renovation for new third transportation facility at Grandview Hills ES campus

Proposition B - $50,820,000

Technology equipment and technology infrastructure, including the replacement of devices for students and staff and computer network projects

Proposition C - $13,670,000

Renovations and modernizations to Don Tew Performing Arts Center and South Performing Arts Center, including HVAC system and equipment upgrades and sound and lighting system upgrades and enhancements

Leander ISD says no tax rate increase is expected if the bond is approved, because of the district's continued growth of its tax base and past debt management.

Lexington ISD is requesting a $36 million bond package to fund a new academic space to alleviate overcrowding and prepare for growth.

The bond package will be on the ballot as one proposition to cover:

Construction of eight new academic classrooms at Lexington ES

Construction of 14 new academic classrooms at Lexington MS and HS

Renovation of agriculture building at Lexington JS, including adding classroom space and upgrading shop spaces

Renovation of AP Kleinschmidt Gym interior and exterior

Construction of new multi-use practice gym at Lexington HS/MS campus, including new locker rooms, new weight training space, two full-size courts, and bringing court space up to UIL standards

Renovation of Eagle Stadium track

Replacement of Eagle Stadium bleachers

Lexington ISD says if the bond is approved, there will be a 27-cent tax increase, which means a projected $41.95 per month increase based on the average home value in 2022.

Liberty Hill ISD is requesting a $471.1 million bond package to address rapid growth in the district. The district, which says it is the third-fastest growing district in Austin, is projected to enroll over 13,000 students by 2027, nearly double the current number, and over 18,600 students by 2032.

The bond package is split into three propositions:

Proposition A (School Facilities) - $459,000,000

Facilities: Construction of a second high school and a new transportation building; design, site development and construction of two new elementary schools; design and site development of another new elementary school; additional maintenance and warehouse buildings

Academics/Fine Arts/Enrichment: Expansion of existing band hall, choir room, robotics workshop, cafeteria, and other instructional spaces at Liberty Hill HS; replacement of field turf used for physical education purposes at Liberty Hill HS; renovation and repurpose of the existing building space for 18+ Program, Success Academy, and Disciplinary Alternative Education Program; replacement of outdated CTE equipment to meet industry standards, and purchase of audio-visual equipment

Safety & Security: Secure vestibules; DAS; single key system completion; cell phone boosters; security cameras and film; SRO offices, equipment and vehicles; badge access; fencing; radios; alert system; blinds

Major Maintenance: Roofing, HVAC upgrades, and other replacement and maintenance repair needs

Technology: Network and fiber infrastructure; wiring; access controls; WAPS

Land Acquisition: New land for future sites and infrastructure allowance

Proposition B (Technology) - $7,100,000

Technology: Laptops, tablets, and other technology devices for students and staff

Proposition C (Stadium Facilities) $5,000,000

Additional concession stand and restroom at Liberty Hill HS

Turf replacement for Panther Stadium Field

Liberty Hill ISD says no tax rate increase is expected if the bond is approved.

Llano ISD is requesting a $39.8 million bond package to address record enrollment growth and upgrade security at all campuses. Llano ISD says that district home sales in 2021 increased 13% over 2020 and that it saw a 9.4% growth in enrollment.

The bond package is split into three propositions:

Proposition A - $36,800,000

Packsaddle ES: Addition of classrooms, cafeteria expansion, competition gym, new flooring and paint, practice field, playground, and parking as well as driving improvements, replacement of intercom system and fire alarms

Llano ES: Gym remodel, canopy over the drop-off area, and playground improvements

Llano Junior HS: Gym remodel, classroom improvements, flooring and paint, auditorium vestibule, and exterior entrance improvements

Llano HS: New CTE Center, as well as new paint and flooring, replacement of intercom system and fire alarms

Resurfacing of football field and track, additional locker rooms and weight room, existing high school locker room remodel, and new sports lighting at sites across the District to support athletic programs

Replacement of HVAC units, mowers, maintenance equipment, as well as additions to the districtwide bus and white fleet

Safety and security upgrades, such as camera systems, card readers, upgraded emergency notification systems, automatic locks and gates, metal detector at the alternate school

Proposition B - $2,000,000

Multifamily dwellings and single-family homes for teachers and staff on District-owned property

Proposition C - $1,000,000

Updated technology for Llano ISD students and staff

Llano ISD says no tax rate increase is expected if the bond is approved.

McDade ISD is requesting a $27,000,000 bond package to address the district's septic system, transportation facilities, and buildings. The district previously tried to pass a $25 million package in November 2021, but voters rejected all three propositions.

The bond package is split into three propositions:

Proposition A - $5,000,000

Construction, renovation and rehabilitation of district’s septic system and transportation facilities

Proposition B - $20,000,000

Construction, renovation, and improvements to district buildings

Proposition C - $2,000,000

Purchase of land for future school buildings

McDade ISD says that if approved, the bond would cause a 0.447 cent tax increase, meaning there is a projected monthly tax increase of between $22.43 and $97.20 for homes valued between $100K and $300K factoring in homestead exemptions. However, this will not impact senior citizens with an Age 65 freeze and no significant property improvements.

Nixon-Smiley CISD is requesting an almost $38 million bond package. The district says the package is to enhance safety and security features, upgrade athletic facilities to district and UIL standards and regulations, and equip instructional buildings to meet current and future needs of students.

The bond package is split into five propositions:

Proposition A - $20,839,150

Transportation and maintenance building - 10th Street Property

Safety upgrades

Remodel of the 600 Building

Roof replacements

Parking improvements

School buses

Technology

Proposition B - $7,886,700

Construction, acquisition, rehabilitation, renovation, expansion, and equipment of Career Technical Education facility

Construction, acquisition, rehabilitation, renovation, expansion, and equipment of Agriculture and Animal Science facility

Proposition C - $4,555,150

Baseball stadium

Softball stadium upgrades

Weight room

Proposition D - $2,799,100

Football field concession stand and restroom facility

Press box addition

Ticketing booths

Repair and resurface track

Proposition E - $1,868,750

Football field replacements with synthetic turf

Nixon-Smiley ISD says no tax rate increase is expected if the bond is approved.

San Marcos CISD is requesting an almost $167 million bond package, including an Attendance Credit Election (ACE).

The bond package is split into four propositions:

Proposition A - Attendance Credit Election (ACE)

This proposition is asking voters to authorize the board to purchase attendance credits with local tax revenue. San Marcos CISD says its property values have reached a point where the district has entered into recapture.

The district says if the proposition passes, the district would continue to make mandatory recapture payments and there will be no tax rate increase.

If it fails, the district says it would be subject to a "detachment of territory," which means the state will detach a portion of the district's total property value and the district would have to raise the I&S tax rate to make up for the difference.

Proposition B - $147,724,645

Safety infrastructure: camera replacements and purchases; additional badge readers; first responder radio reception testing; PA, clock, bell standardization, and panic buttons and integrations; safety enhancements to Lamar campus

District infrastructure: mechanical, electrical and plumbing replacements; new ADA-compliant school buses; network server and router replacements

Bonham Pre-K: expansion of parent pick-up line on SH 123; digital marquee

Bowie ES: digital marquee, reseal and restripe of front parking lot, drainage control, erosion control, and student safety for ACL compliance

Crockett ES: digital marquee, reseal of parking lot

De Zavala ES: parking lot enlargement, AC cooling tower rebuild

Hernandez ES: digital marquee, reseal of bus loop, replacement of ceiling tiles, replacement of AC unit, restroom renovations, campus entry renovations to enhance safety

Mendez ES: campus replacement

Rodriguez ES: additional badge readers, technology upgrades

Travis ES: digital marquee, reseal of parking lot, addition of science room

Goodnight MS: update of current digital marquee, replacement of soil retainers, restripe and reseal of parking lot, electrical replacements, addition of band and theater area, PA replacement

Miller MS: digital marquee, electrical panel replacements, athletic renovation and addition, PA replacement

San Marcos HS: partial mechanical replacement, classroom additions, campus entry renovations to enhance safety, fine arts additions, site circulation, trane rooftop, condensing unit upgrades, lighting replacements

Proposition C - $984,563

Artificial turf replacements at San Marcos HS

Proposition D - $17,478,750

Natatorium practice facility for San Marcos HS swim team

Facility where district students can receive water safety instruction and certifications in a controlled environment

San Marcos CISD says if approved, there would be a one-cent tax increase, meaning there would be an annual increase of between $21.00 and $31.00 for homes valued between $250K and $350K factoring in the homestead exemption.

Waelder ISD is requesting a $10,300,000 bond package to address student and staff safety, including new entrance vestibules for the elementary, middle and high schools and other new safety measures.

The district previously tried to pass a $13.745 million package in November 2021, but voters rejected both propositions.

The bond package is split into two propositions:

Proposition A - $7,100,000

Safety & security upgrades including new school vestibules with storefront doors, electric locks, new panels instead of windows; installation of fire sprinkler systems; updated fire alarms as needed

Construction of six-room 5th and 6th grade classroom building

Conversion of unused gym into new cafeteria/auditorium with stage for performances, concerts and other activities; improved food service; and increased seating capacity

New flooring, new LED lighting, new bathroom exhaust fans, fresh interior and exterior paint, repairs to wall coverings and tiles, ADA upgrades and interior door locks

Lifeskills building repairs and upgrades including fresh exterior paint, repairs to broken skirting and roof leak, replacement of window AC, restroom flooring upgrades

Conversion of covered outdoor gym into second indoor gym

Conversion of former cafeteria into district offices, addition of room for school board meetings and staff trainings, new street-facing entrance

Proposition B - $3,200,000

The district says if approved, these bond funds will be used to refund all or a portion of the principal and/or interest on a previously issued maintenance tax obligation designated "Waelder ISD Maintenance Tax Notes, Series 2022," and the levy of taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds.

Waelder ISD says that if approved there would be an annual maximum tax increase of between $137.24 and $308.79 for homes valued between $100K and $175K factoring in the homestead exemption. To see the full breakdown, click here.

