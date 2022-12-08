Lidl recalls Advent calendars due to potential salmonella contamination

Discount grocer Lidl U.S. issued a voluntary recall for its 8.4 oz Favorina branded Advent calendar due to potential salmonella contamination, according to a notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The issue was discovered during routine testing conducted by Lidl. The discount grocer says it performs testing "on an ongoing basis to help ensure safe and quality products" and that the health and safety of its customers is a top priority.

The affected product was available for sale at Lidl stores between Oct. 12 and Dec. 5, 2022, and has a "best if used by" date of 2023, according to the recall notice.

Favorina branded Advent Calendar sold at Lidl stores recalled due to potential Salmonella contamination. (Credit: FDA)

Lidl said it "regrets any inconvenience related to this voluntary recall" but that its "Quality Assurance Department works around-the-clock to ensure that all products on our shelves meet the high-quality standards that we would expect when feeding our own families."

Customers who may have the product should "immediately" return it to the nearest Lidl store, the company said.

There have been no reports or complaints of illnesses related to the recalled product to date. However, salmonella can cause serious and even fatal infections in certain individuals including young children, frail or elderly people as well as those with weakened immune systems, the notice continued.

Healthy individuals might suffer from symptoms including fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. In rare cases, the organism can get into the bloodstream and cause severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis, according to the recall notice.

