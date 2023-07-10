Over 1000 lifeguards hired in Austin for 2023 swim season

Lifeguard hiring has closed for the summer after the City of Austin hired over 1000 lifeguards for the 2023 swim season.

All 32 operational city pools are now open and hours have been expanded at Deep Eddy Pool, says the Austin Parks & Recreation Department (PARD).

"Maintaining 32 operational pools and 11 splash pads is also a testament to the hard work of the Aquatic Maintenance team who routinely resolve a multitude of issues related to Austin’s aging aquatic infrastructure as noted in the Department's Aquatic Vision Plan," says PARD.

Even though summer hiring is closed, residents can check online in August for year-round lifeguard opportunities and 2024 training classes.