Lil Tay, brother not dead, claims social media was hacked: report

Lil Tay, a rapper who became famous on social media at age 9, is still alive after an Instagram post published Wednesday said she had died.

Her family confirmed the news to TMZ, claiming the 14-year-old’s Instagram account was compromised and was used to spread "jarring misinformation" about her and her brother's death.

In a statement provided to TMZ from Tay's family, she told TMZ Thursday, "I want to make it clear that my brother and I are safe and alive, but I’m completely heartbroken, and struggling to even find the right words to say. It’s been a very traumatizing 24 hours. All day yesterday, I was bombarded with endless heartbreaking and tearful phone calls from loved ones all while trying to sort out this mess."

She continued, "My Instagram account was compromised by a 3rd party and used to spread jarring misinformation and rumors regarding me, to the point that even my name was wrong. My legal name is Tay Tian, not ‘Claire Hope.’"

Tay's fake death was announced Wednesday morning on her Instagram account.

"It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of our beloved Claire’s sudden and tragic passing," the now-deleted post read.

"We have no words to express the unbearable loss and indescribable pain," the statement continued. "This outcome was entirely unexpected, and has left us all in shock."

According to the Insider, her father, Christopher Hope, said he could not comment on the Instagram post Wednesday and refused to answer if his daughter was still alive. Her former manager, Harry Tsang, also told the outlet he could neither confirm nor deny her death, saying the situation called for "cautious consideration."

The Instagram post also revealed that the rapper's brother also passed, and his death was under investigation.

"Her brother’s passing adds an even more unimaginable depth to our grief," the post read. "During this time of immense sorrow, we kindly ask for privacy as we grieve this overwhelming loss, as the circumstances surrounding Claire and her brother’s passing are still under investigation."

However, police in British Columbia, Canada, said they weren’t investigating either of the deaths.

"We haven’t gotten any reports of either death here," Vancouver Police told FOX Television Stations in a statement. "As of now, we are not aware and are not investigating."

This story was reported from Los Angeles.