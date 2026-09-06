Lime e-scooters return to San Marcos with 24/7 access and riverfront no-ride zones

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The Brief The City of San Marcos and Texas State University launched a new dockless electric scooter program operated by Lime on Sept. 1. The program features an initial fleet of 150 scooters available 24/7 across downtown, campus, and areas east of Interstate 35. Municipal guidelines prohibit riding on I-35 or near natural water areas, and parking within 10 feet of ADA ramps is strictly banned.



The City of San Marcos has relaunched its dockless electric scooter program in partnership with Texas State University, bringing a new fleet of micromobility options to streets and campus grounds this month.

San Marcos Relaunches Lime E-Scooter Program

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The San Marcos City Council voted unanimously on Aug. 18 to approve the contract with Lime, replacing a previous operator that had discontinued its local services. The new program officially launched Sept. 1 under a profit-sharing agreement between the city and the vendor.

The initiative introduces an initial fleet of 150 electric scooters, accessible 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Service areas encompass downtown San Marcos, the Texas State University campus, and regions east of Interstate 35, including neighborhoods around Aquarena Springs and Blanco Gardens.

What they're saying:

"We’re excited to bring back the dockless scooter program," Transit Manager Amy Finn said in a statement. "The scooters will offer a convenient transportation option while helping reduce traffic and improving air quality."

Local perspective:

Riders must be at least 18 years old, and multi-rider use is prohibited.

To maintain safety and protect local natural resources, municipal officials designated Interstate 35, city greenbelts, and riverfront areas as strict no-ride zones. Scooter parking is banned near the San Marcos River and within 10 feet of any ADA-accessible ramp.

Lime is also offering discounted fares through its Lime Access affordability program for qualified individuals, including recipients of SNAP, WIC, Medicaid, Pell Grants, or government housing assistance.

Community members can report misplaced scooters or operational issues through the city's online portal at sanmarcostx.gov/smtxconnect.