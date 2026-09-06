Unseasonably hot Labor Day weekend brings triple-digit heat and scattered showers to Central Texas

The Brief Unseasonably hot weather continues in Central Texas this Labor Day weekend, with highs in the triple digits. Sunday brings the highest chance for isolated afternoon showers, though rainfall will remain light and localized. Near-triple-digit heat and minimal rain chances will persist through Labor Day and into the upcoming week.



Unseasonably hot weather continues to hold its grip on Central Texas this Labor Day weekend, though scattered afternoon showers may offer brief, localized relief from the high temperatures.

Austin reached 102 degrees on Saturday, well above the seasonal average high of 94 degrees. While significantly below the city’s all-time record high of 112 degrees, temperatures are projected to remain elevated into the triple digits through the upcoming week.

Sunday forecast

Sunday morning began with temperatures in the 70s and low 80s across the region, including 80 degrees in Bastrop and Georgetown, and 73 degrees in Llano and Fredericksburg. Southerly winds at 5 to 10 mph continue to bring humid conditions to the area.

Sunday presents the highest probability for precipitation over the holiday period, as daytime heating triggers isolated sea-breeze showers and thunderstorms fueled by moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. Activity is expected to peak around 5 p.m. before diminishing after sunset, with the highest chances focused south and east of Austin, as well as parts of the Hill Country.

Rainfall accumulation is forecast to remain light, with most locations expected to receive less than a tenth of an inch, though select areas could see up to a quarter to a third of an inch over the coming days.

Labor Day forecast

For Labor Day, rain chances drop to 10%, giving way to slightly warmer conditions and near-triple-digit highs. Rain chances will hover around 10% through mid-week and into next weekend, with no major pattern shift expected to bring widespread drought relief.

Long-range 8-to-14-day climate outlooks indicate that temperatures across Central Texas will likely remain above average, with precipitation levels trending near normal for early September.