Lindsay Lohan expecting 1st child: ‘blessed and excited’

article

Lindsay Lohan is going to be a mom!

The actress, known for movies including "The Parent Trap" and "Mean Girls," is expecting her first child with her husband Bader Shammas.

Lohan, 36, made the announcement on her social media account, sharing a picture of a small onesie with the words "Coming Soon" written on it.

"We are blessed and excited!," Lohan wrote Tuesday, sharing the news.

She also told TMZ, "We are very excited for our new family member to arrive and we are looking forward to this next chapter of our lives!"

RELATED: Lindsay Lohan says she really wants a 'Mean Girls' sequel

The couple has not yet revealed the gender of the baby or the due date.

Lohan and Bader tied the knot last year, announcing the news on her birthday. The two began dating back in 2019 , after Lohan relocated to Dubai several years ago.

Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas attend Netflix’s Falling For Christmas Celebratory Holiday Fan Screening with Cast & Crew on November 9, 2022 in New York City (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Netflix)

After maintaining a low public profile for many years, she recently returned to acting, starring in Netflix's "Falling for Christmas" last year. She currently stars in the streaming service's upcoming romantic comedy "Irish Wish."