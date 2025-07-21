Expand / Collapse search

Lipton Hard Iced Tea to donate up to $30k to Kerr County flood relief fund

By
Published  July 21, 2025 11:49am CDT
Texas
FOX 7 Austin
article

(Source: Lipton Hard Iced Tea)

The Brief

    • Lipton Hard Iced Tea is donating proceeds from Texas sales to support flood relief in Kerr County.
    • Up to $30,000 will be given to the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country's Kerr County Flood Relief Fund.
    • The give-back program runs until August 31st and applies to 12-packs of Lipton Hard Iced Tea.

AUSTIN - Lipton Hard Iced Tea announced a give-back program to support communities in Texas affected by recent flash floods, focusing on the Kerr County area.

Texas Flooding Donation

Through Aug. 31, the company will donate proceeds from 12-packs of Lipton Hard Iced Tea sold in Texas, up to $30,000, to the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country's Kerr County Flood Relief Fund. The funds will provide immediate and long-term aid to Texans impacted by the floods.

What they're saying:

"We believe in showing up for communities when they need it most," said Lisa Texido, brand director at Lipton Hard Iced Tea. "Since our brand launched in August of last year, Texas has shown us a lot of love. We’re proud to stand with this community and give back."

Related

Travis County flooding: Disaster declaration updated, some water recreation still limited
article

Travis County flooding: Disaster declaration updated, some water recreation still limited

Travis County Judge Andy Brown has updated part of the disaster declaration associated with the flooding emergency that addresses the use of Lake Travis.

Participating retailers across Texas will feature Lipton Hard Iced Tea products during the give-back period. Every 12-pack purchased will contribute to the donation.

About Lipton Hard Iced Tea:

Lipton Hard Iced Tea, a 5% ABV, non-carbonated alcoholic beverage, is made with real Lipton-brewed tea, natural flavors, and a triple-filtered malt base. It is available in Lemon, Peach, Strawberry, Half & Half, and Citrus Green Tea flavors.

The Source: Information in this article is from Lipton Hard Iced Tea.

TexasWeather