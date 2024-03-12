List of the 'riskiest' scams in 2023: report

According to a new report from the Better Business Bureau, the "riskiest" scams in 2023 were investment scams, including cryptocurrency investment scams.

More than 80% of people who were targeted ended up losing money, according to the latest BBB Scam Tracker Risk Report. Investment scams also resulted in the second-highest median dollar loss overall at $3,800.

The second-riskiest scam type was employment-related. Those scams more than doubled from the year before, according to the BBB.

The third riskiest were online purchase scams. Those scams dropped from first place for the first time since 2019. Roughly 40% of scams reported to the BBB in 2023 fell into this category.

MORE 7 ON YOUR SIDE STORIES:

The five most impersonated organizations reported on the BBB Scam Tracker in 2023 were the U.S. Postal Service, Amazon, Publishers Clearing House, Geek Squad and Norton.

For the second year in a row, people ages 18-24 reported the highest median dollar loss of all age groups.

To read the full report, click here.

Have a story idea or problem you need help with? Email 7OYS@fox.com.