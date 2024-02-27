Family's backyard floods during heavy rain ever since 183 Toll was built

A family living just north of the Austin airport deals with a flooded backyard every time there is heavy rain. They said it only started once the 183 Toll Road went up.

The Esparzas have called Patton Avenue home for a while now.

"We've been here since ‘87," said Pete Esparza.

They’ve watched the surrounding landscape change significantly. The surrounding homes have come down, and an odor control facility for a wastewater tunnel was installed right next to their home.

They also watched the 183 Toll Road go up, and that’s when they said backyard flooding issues began.

"We never had any flood issues," said Pete. "We had water flow around, but never had flood issues as far as the home flooding."

Currently, Pete's brother, Robert, lives in the home with their almost 86-year-old father. Due to the flooding, they’ve had to remove a shed that used to be in the backyard and have tried to seal off the entire fence line using rocks and stones.

"One year it got to the edge of the porch, but we’ve gotten lucky, it hasn’t gotten up there yet," said Robert. "But it’s getting close."

Pete and Robert said a nearby drainage pipe that was installed in that location when the 183 Toll Road was built is the problem.

Over the years, it’s gotten worse as the water continues to carve a path through the empty lots next to the Esparzas and into their backyard. The Esparzas said they’ve tried reaching out to CTRMA, 3-1-1, the City of Austin Watershed Protection Department and the city’s environmental program coordinator.

A spokesperson for the Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority told FOX 7 that the drainage pipe did exist before the toll road construction, but during construction it was replaced and relocated slightly.

"Our engineering team is working to understand the reported problem and has been in contact with the homeowners. We are reliant on a rain event to be able to monitor any activity and impact, so that has affected the timing of a response."

"We need to get some kind of answer," said Robert. "Clog it up or make it go the other way, I mean, we've been here since 1987, and we ain't going nowhere."

FOX 7 also reached out to the City of Austin Watershed Protection Department for more information.

"The public is encouraged to report drainage concerns by calling 3-1-1 or submitting a service request via the Austin 3-1-1 app so that the concern may be investigated," said a spokesperson. "We are working with Austin Water to find out more information and investigate the drainage concern (that was reported)."