LIST: Where in Austin do you still need to wear a mask?

Following Governor Abbott's announcement that he was lifting the statewide mask mandate, a number of businesses in the Austin area have announced that they will continue to require the use of masks.

Here is a list of establishments that will still be requiring masks upon entry and enforcing COVID restrictions, despite the mask mandate being lifted on March 10th. The list is broken down into different sections including restaurants, gym/fitness centers, movie theaters, tattoo shops, retail stores, and many more.

Do you have information on a business that should be added to our list? Send us an email at ktbcwebsharedmailbox@fox.com. This article will continue to be updated as more businesses make decisions.

RESTAURANTS, FOOD TRUCKS, BARS

4th Tap Brewing Co-op posted an update on their Instagram story in the afternoon of Tuesday, March 2. "We'll keep this short - next week we will continue to operate at a limited capacity for the time being with social distancing in place."

"And as part of our dress code, we will require that you continue to wear a mask while not seated. Our staff will continue wearing masks as well," the post continued. "Cheers and be safe."

"You can’t drink wine on a ventilator... and we have a lot more wine to drink, as do you," APT wrote in an Instagram caption. "So masks will continue to be required to enter our space until medical professionals advise otherwise (and more than just 6.5% of Texans are vaccinated!)"

"Although Texas has eased restrictions on masks and indoor seating, our taproom policies will not change until further notice," Austin Beerworks wrote on Instagram. "The safety of our staff and customers is still our top priority."

"Yup, we’re still doing this," Aviary Wine & Kitchen wrote on Instagram.

"Can't believe I am posting this a year in," Better Half Coffee & Cocktails said in an Instagram caption. "Give us a break."

"Masks and social distancing are still required if you want to hang at Black Star," Black Star Co-op wrote on Instagram.

Brentwood Social House says it will continue to offer curbside pick-up only and require masks when customers come to pick up their orders.

"We have made the decision to maintain ALL COVID-19 precautions at Buenos Aires Cafe and Milonga Room until further notice," Buenos Aires wrote on Instagram. "This means masks will be required for ALL guests at ALL times when they are not seated at their table and capacity for indoor dining will remain at approximately 50%. No exceptions.⁠"

"We hope you can understand and respect our choice as small business owners. This is about keeping our community safe and nothing more," ⁠Buenos Aires said.

The bakery will continue to require masks for pick-ups. "We require our staff and patrons to wear a mask to shop with us; Our refund policy is also staying the same as always: we require 48 hours notice for cancellations/refunds."

"Please continue to be advised on our policies before placing an order to avoid disappointment," Capital City Bakery wrote on Instagram.

"The safety of our staff and our guests is our top priority. Thank you for wearing your mask," Contigo wrote on Instagram.

"Our house, our rules. Rule #1: We believe in science," Crema Bakery & Cafe wrote in an Instagram caption.

Bird Bird Biscuit will still require masks, according to a post in their Instagram story.

Bouldin Creek Cafe is open for takeout service only and will still require masks for pickups."I strongly believe that it is wrong to open up before vulnerable workers have had a chance to get vaccinated. We can see a light at the end of the tunnel, but until then Bouldin Creek will require anyone on our property to mask up and continue with curbside service only."

Discada is open for takeout service only and will still require masks for pickups.

Draught House Pub & Brewery will still require masks and online ordering for on-site service. "As a private business, we have the right to run our operation as we see fit."

"In order to ensure the safety of our staff and patrons, we are going to continue to enforce mask use when you're not at your table and to come inside to use the restroom. We will continue this model until we feel like things have settled enough," Draught House said on Instagram. "We may be able to stop having to "sell" you chips, but that is something we are looking into."

Drinks Lounge will still require masks, operate at limited capacity, and social distance.

Dolce Neve will still require masks and social distancing.

El Naranjo will still require masks and operate at a limited capacity.

Eldorado Cafe is open for takeout service only and will still require masks.

Fleet Coffee will still require masks.

Fluff Meringues will still require masks and seat at a limited capacity.

Foreign & Domestic will still require masks.

Fowler’s Smokin’ Soul Food will still require masks and continue to social distance.

Gelateria Gemelli will still require masks.

