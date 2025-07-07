LIVE UPDATES Texas flooding: More than 80 people dead, 10 girls still missing

The Brief Death toll from July 4th flooding in Central Texas now at 82 10 girls from Camp Mystic in Kerr County still missing Officials rescued more than 850 people over the weekend



The death toll from the July 4th weekend flooding in Central Texas stands at 82.

Most of those deaths happened in Kerr County, where at least 68 people have died, including 28 children.

At least 10 girls from Camp Mystic are still missing.

Over the holiday weekend, officials say crews have been able to rescue more than 850 people.

Flooding deaths in other Central Texas counties

In Travis County, there were at least five deaths and also significant damage to infrastructure.

Burnet County has at least three deaths confirmed.

Williamson County reports two deaths and Kendall and Tom Green Counties each have at least one death confirmed.

Roads and low water crossings closed

Screenshot from AtxFloods.com of low water crossing and road closures on July 7, 2025 at around 10 a.m. (CT).

Roads and low water crossings across Travis, Williamson, Hays, Bastrop, Caldwell, Lee and Fayette Counties are flashing red on the website AtxFloods.

This means they're actively closed, and it also shows the widespread impact across Central Texas as key routes are cut off and there are significant risks to drivers and those on the road.

Authorities urge everyone to "Turn Around, Don't Drown" and avoid these spots and use major roads only.

Live Updates

11:00 a.m.

Williamson County officials said during a press conference that a second body had been recovered from the river, but authorities weren't able to release the victim's name yet. The other victim who died in the flooding has been identified as Kaitlyn Swallow, 22.

Meanwhile, officials are still searching for one missing person and are looking into reports that another person might also be unaccounted for.

10:10 a.m.

City officials in New Braunfels said access to the Comal River and Guadalupe River remained closed, and said some roads in the city will remain barricaded.

10:00 a.m.

Officials in Kerr County held a press briefing and confirmed 75 people had died, which included 48 adults and 27 children. They said 10 campers and one counselor were still unaccounted for.

Sen. Ted Cruz also attended and spoke from the briefing. "We will come through this, and we'll come through this together," he said.

9:30 a.m.

Flash Flood Warning issued for Lampasas County until 12:30 p.m. (CT).

Officials expect flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low lying areas.

Locations affected include Center City, Caradan, Pecan Wells, Star and Moline.

9:28 a.m.

The United Cajun Navy posts on X asking people to not self-deploy under the UCN name, even if you've volunteered with them before.

The posts says:

Even if you have volunteered with us before, PLEASE DO NOT SELF DEPLOY UNDER THE UCN NAME! This is a specialized operation, Texas is keeping it very closed off to anyone not authorized to be here. Also keep in mind that we are not just the original, but the only remaining Cajun Navy group. Anyone else using the Cajun Navy name are doing so strictly for fundraising and are not part of UCN. Local agencies in Texas are not asking for supply donations, so if anyone claims to be collecting supplies for Texas they are not authorized to do so. We appreciate the generosity and outpouring of support, with your and God's help we will complete this mission!

9:09 a.m.

Some of the identities of the victims of the flooding are being released.

Camp Mystic confirmed that 27 campers and counselors died.

The family of one of the counselors, 19-year-old Chloe Childress, released a statement saying in part, "Our family was shocked to hear of the horrific tragic flooding in the Hill Country, and we were devastated to learn that our precious Chloe was among the victims. While we know that her joy is now eternal and her faith has become sight, our hearts are shattered by this loss and the similar heartbreak of other families like ours."

9 a.m.

Flood Advisory until 12 p.m. (CT) for Mason and San Saba Counties.

Locations that will be affected include Mason, Cherokee, Pontotoc, Art, Hedwigs Hill, Loyal Valley, Hilda, Chappel, Bend and Knockville.

Expect minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

8:50 a.m.

Flash Flood Warning issued for northwestern Burnet County.

Between one to three inches of rain has fallen and additional amounts of one to three inches are possible.

Locations that will be affected include Buchanan Lake Village, Lake Victor, Sunnylane and Tow.

8:32 a.m.

Texas Department of Public Safety says rescue and recovery efforts continue in full force in Kerr County.

DPS says it is partnering with several agencies, including Texas Parks & Wildlife, to comb through debris and damage.

8:19 a.m.

Flash Flood Warning issued for Lampasas County until 11:15 a.m. (CT).

The National Weather Service says one to three inches of rain has fallen and additional rainfall amounts of two to five inches is forecasted.

Locations that will experience flash flooding include Lampasas, Topsey, Rumley, Pidcoke and King.

8:09 a.m.

Flood Advisory issued for Burnet County until 11:15 a.m. (CT) due to minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Rainfall of up to two inches is expected.

Locations that could experience flooding include Burnet, Buchanan Dam, Sunnylane, Lake Victor, Shady Grove, Watson, Joppa, Briggs and Mahomet.

7:40 a.m.

Flood Warning issued for Llano County until 1 p.m. (CT).

As of 7 a.m. (CT), the Llano River is at 4.7 feet and bank full stage is 10 feet. The river is expected to rise above flood stage this evening to 11.3 feet and then fall below flood stage just after midnight to 6.6 feet.

At 12.0 feet, moderate lowland flooding makes secondary roads and low bridges in the flood plain dangerous to drivers including the low water crossing of Ranch Road 3404/Slab Road near

Kingsland. Equipment should be moved from low docks and boat ties loosened downstream in Kingsland.

A Flash Flood Warning has also been issued in Llano County until 10:45 a.m.

Affected cities include Llano, Gainesville, Buchanan Lake Village, Castell, Oxford, Valley Spring, Lone Grove, Baby Head, Stolz, Prairie Mountain, Enchanted Rock State Natural Area, Bluffton, Field Creek and Tow.

7:36 a.m.

A Flood Warning has also been extended for San Saba County until 7:24 p.m. (CT) on July 9.

The National Weather Service says as of 7 a.m. today (7/7), the San Saba River is at 10.9 feet and the bank full stage is 20 feet. The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow evening to a cres tof 24.7 feet early Wednesday morning. Flood stage is 24 feet.

7:17 a.m.

Flash Flood Warning issued for Bell and Lampasas Counties until 10:15 a.m. (CT).

Locations affected include Killeen, Copperas Cove, Fort Cavazos and Kempner.

7:02 a.m.

Many organizations and local businesses in Austin and Central Texas are helping victims of the flooding.

You can see some of them listed here.

6:44 a.m.

Kerr County officials are scheduled to hold a news conference at 10 a.m. (CT) to provide an update.

6:28 a.m.

The National Weather Service says that there remains a flash flooding threat as scattered showers continue across the Hill Country and I-35 corridor.

There could be additional rainfall amounts of two to four inches and isolated amounts of up to 10 inches in the watch area.

The Flood Watch is until 7 p.m. (CT) tonight (7/7).