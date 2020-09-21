Llano County moves to be exempt from mask order due to low COVID cases

After having low case numbers for weeks, Llano county is working to lift the mandatory mask order. “When we were deciding to move here in this time period I was looking at the statistics here and was very impressed that there were hardly any corona cases here so I thought well, we’re safe to move here,” said Belinda Roberts who lives in llano county.

Roberts said when she moved here she was surprised by how the county is doing when it comes to COVID-19 and wearing masks.

“When I come to the grocery store, I see like 99% of the people wearing them. When I go to horseshoe bay or marble falls I see people wearing them there as well,” said Roberts.

When the governor issued the mask order earlier this year, the exception would be for the county’s with fewer than 20 active COVID cases. According to the Llano County judge, they’ve been below 20 for more than 30 days.

This past weekend the judge filed for an exemption with the state.

If approved face coverings will no longer be mandated in the county however businesses, civic organizations, and city governments may still require face coverings if they chose so.

For Roberts, she felt many people like herself will still wear a mask exemption or not. “I think a lot of people will still wear them for their own protection, versus protection from other people, so I don’t think so, I think it’s our new normal,” said Roberts.

Before Llano County can be approved to be exempt from the mask order, the Texas Department of State Health Services must confirm the county’s active case number has remained below 20 for the past 30 days.

