Llano County student first at TSTC to get internship with worldwide renewable energy company

A Llano County student has become the first student at Texas State Technical College (TSTC) in Waco to land an internship with a worldwide renewable energy company.

Salvador Diaz, a graduate of Llano High School, has accepted a two-part internship with Italian-based Enel Green Power at the company’s Seven Cowboy Wind Project in Oklahoma from mid-May to early August and again in 2023.

Salvador Diaz, a graduate of Llano High School, has accepted an internship with Italian-based Enel Green Power at the company’s Seven Cowboy Wind Project in Oklahoma. (Texas State Technical College)

As part of the internship, Diaz will be shadowing each discipline at the wind farm this summer, then will work with the site coordinator next summer.

"It’s a great learning opportunity, and I will be getting a lot of experience on-site," said Diaz in a release. "I hope to learn how to manage everything and what goes into building solar farms and wind farms."

Diaz said he heard about the internship from an instructor and had been looking into different companies and found himself interested in how energy is supplied to the power grid.

Diaz is pursuing a "Triple Crown" at TSTC, an Associate of Applied Science degree in Solar Energy Technology and certificates in Electrical Construction and Energy Efficiency Specialist. He is scheduled to graduate from TSTC in fall 2023.