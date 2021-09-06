Local doctor rescues 5 dogs while spending two months searching for her missing pup whose yet to be found

"It’s very hard, it’s like looking for a little needle in a haystack that just keeps moving," said Dr. Herveen Lamba, Research director for Baylor College of Medicine’s heart and lung transplant division.

On July 1, Lamba lost her 10-year-old rescue dog, Samsam.

"I adopted Samsam, my little pandemic dog, in February of 2020," she said. "I saw his post and I just knew this was my dog."

The skittish dog broke loose while a dog Walker tried to get his leash on.

Lamba has hired dog trackers and even enlisted the help of homeless people since Samsam was last seen in the downtown area.

"I would pay them and they would help me put up posters, make posters, and come along with me when it was neighborhoods I didn’t feel comfortable walking alone," said Lamba.

The doctor says her two-month search has led to the rescue of five other dogs. One is She-she who Lamba has taken in.

"I came out with a catch pole and we were able to get her out from between two fences and she went home with Herveen," said dog rescuer Emily Daniels.

Lamba and Daniels are glad they were able to save five dogs who desperately needed it. But they’ve yet to find Samsam.

"I don’t know, I would feel bad giving up on him," Lamba said. "I know there’s a possibility that I won’t find him but I have to do my due diligence."

"It would be a relief for all of us we could sleep at night a little better," Daniels said. "It won’t stop us from looking for other dogs. I want her to get her dog back. It makes me sad I’m hoping he’s still out there."

For more on the search to find SamSam, click here.