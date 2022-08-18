Local food, artisans, and events at Native Hostel in East Austin

Information about events at Native Hostel and more on Idlewild Coffee
The shared rooms are no longer and Native Hostel is now home to a variety of local businesses. FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubam talks to partner C.K. Chin about the changes and events and she chats with Idlewild's Jared Amburned about coffee and food offerings.
AUSTIN, Texas - What was once a hostel in downtown Austin is now a spot for local businesses.
During the pandemic, Native Hostel set aside its shared rooms and became home to spots for food, artisans, and events.
Below is a look at some places you can check out.
