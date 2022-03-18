Local Girl Scouts deliver cookies to health care professionals in Round Rock
ROUND ROCK, Texas - Health care professionals in Round Rock were in for a sweet surprise on Friday!
A local troop of Girl Scouts Brownies baked up a sweet surprise for health care professionals at St. David's Round Rock Medical Center.
The troop delivered 250 cookies to the doctors and nurses at St. David’s Round Rock Medical Center.
