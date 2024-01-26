Lockdown at Lockhart High School raises safety concerns

After Thursday's lockdown at Lockhart High School, parents are voicing concerns about the level of communication from the district, as well as a large fight that happened at the school earlier this week.

This screenshot is what officials say prompted a lockdown at Lockhart High School Thursday.

There were rumors of violence before the lockdown, but LISD says there was no incident, and no one was hurt.

On Thursday evening, this screenshot circulated but was not credible.

Many parents claimed the district didn't give enough detail about what led up to the lockdown and there wasn't enough communication.

"For them to say, 'oh, it's not credible,' and then just kind of leave it at that. That's still not very settling to parents," Erika Simmons, a Lockhart HS parent, said.

Some nearby elementary schools were placed on "secure" status, but not everyone was notified.

"A lot of elementary student parents did not get the email or the text message for some sort of error," a parent who didn't want to be identified said.

In a letter to parents, the school says they found a gap in their notification system, and they're making changes to their communication and safety protocols.

Another concern for parents - videos circulating showing students in a large fight Tuesday.

"We weren't notified at all in that incident, which was very upsetting," Simmons said.

In a statement, LISD says, "students involved in the fight have been charged and are facing significant legal consequences. They will also receive appropriate consequences according to the Lockhart ISD Student Code of Conduct. The district regrets not providing an update to families on the day that the fight occurred."

They also add, "we have no evidence that Tuesday's fight and Thursday's lockdown are connected, but given the context and timing, they seem related."

"The fact that we're seeing such a significant amount of violence and fighting amongst students is concerning," the parent who didn't want to be identified said.

"My kid did not go to school today. She did not go to school yesterday because she's fearful that the school is not doing anything and that things are just going to continue to escalate," Simmons said.

One parent, JoanMarie MacCoy, says she took her son out of the district last year because he was attacked, and nothing was done about it.

"I'm so glad my student isn't inside the school, I'm so glad that I have the ability to keep him safe. My heart goes out to parents who feel like there aren't other options, but there are," she said.

LISD says, "In accordance with privacy laws protecting minors, it is unlawful for schools to publicly address and share specific details regarding individual disciplinary matters."