Longhorns fans in high spirits for first home game of season

The Brief The Texas Longhorns defeated the San Jose State Spartans, 38-7, in their home opener. Quarterback Arch Manning threw four touchdowns and ran for another, silencing early season doubters. The Longhorns will be back at DKR next Saturday to face the El Paso Miners.



The Texas Longhorns faced off against the San Jose State Spartans on Saturday in their first home game of the season.

First Longhorns home game

Ahead of the game, droves of fans descended on DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium hours before kickoff to get the party started with fun, food and plenty of Longhorn pride.

What they're saying:

"Come early. Stay late. Hook em' horns, baby." Those were the words of lifelong fan Steve Stott. He, along with friends Sharon Sylvester and Jesse Montalvo, belong to a group of tailgaters known as the Happy Hookers. The crew arrived bright and early to set up.

"We're usually the first ones downtown, and we're the last ones to leave," said Sylvester. She tells FOX 7 that the original Happy Hookers group has been tailgating UT home games since 1962. And in all her years cheering on the team, she says that she has come to find that the Longhorn fan base is like one big family.

UT sophomore Jon Grahmann agrees.

"I expect us to win a lot of games," said Grahmann, "But at the same time, I expect everybody here to just grow closer as a family."

Despite a loss last week to Ohio State, UT fans were in high spirits on Saturday and optimistic about a Longhorn win.

"I'm hoping for a 25-point win," said Kameron Teal, a born and raised Austinite and big fan of UT. "(I) hope Arch gets his legs under him, you know, set the tone for the rest of the season."

And many fans already have their sights set on the Texas Longhorns making it to the National Championship this season.

"I don't think anybody has anything to worry about," said Grahmann. I think we're still going to be really good. I think we're still going to play for the National Championship."

What's next:

Next Saturday the Longhorns will be back at DKR where they'll be taking on the El Paso Miners.