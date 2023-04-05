Lori Vallow murder trial day 3: Potential jurors removed, selection continues

Jury selection is still underway for the murder trial of Lori Vallow, an Arizona mother accused of killing her two children shortly after she left the state.

After two days, 30 potential jurors have been chosen. An Idaho judge wants 42 total.

Inside the courtroom, Vallow wrote notes and watched the potential jurors being questions.

Most of those who were removed appeared to have known about the alleged victims, co-conspirators, and formed opinions about the so-called "Doomsday mom" accused of killing her kids and her husband's first wife.

Her husband, Chad Daybell, is being tried separately.

Once 42 jurors are ready, both prosecution and defense will each get 12 strikes to narrow the pool down to 18 jurors, including alternates.

Prosecutors charged Lori Vallow Daybell and her husband, Chad Daybell, with conspiracy, murder and grand theft in connection with the deaths of Vallow Daybell’s two youngest children: 7-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow and big sister Tylee Ryan, who was last seen a few days before her 17th birthday in 2019. Prosecutors also have charged the couple in connection with the October 2019 death of Chad Daybell’s late wife, Tammy Daybell.

The entire trial could last eight weeks. There are no cameras allowed inside the courtroom during the trial.

FOX 10's Justin Lum is in Idaho covering the trial. Follow him at @jlumfox10 on Twitter for the latest from the courtroom.



