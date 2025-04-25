Lotto.com sues Texas Lottery Commission after banning retail couriers

The Brief Lotto.com is suing the Texas Lottery Commission after they decided to ban retail couriers TLC's executive director, Ryan Mindell, resigned on April 21 The lawsuit involves accusations of fraud and manipulations surrounding a massive jackpot win two years ago



One of the largest lotto courier services, Lotto.com, pushed back against the Texas Lottery Commission (TLC) and its acting Deputy Executive Director, Sergio Rey.

This came after the TLC decided to ban retail couriers.

"After the lottery commission said they had nothing to do with the couriers, they couldn't regulate them. Guess what they did six days later? They ended all courier service operating in Texas," said Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick on X.

The court filing is nearly 60 pages long and includes a list of accusations against the agency.

Some of the state's top lawmakers are conducting investigations.

"My next stop was the lottery commission because I wanted to get some questions answered," said Lt. Gov. Patrick. "It's empty, as you can see. No one here because the executive director just quit this week."

The Texas Lottery Commission's former Executive Director, Ryan Mindell, held the position for one year before stepping down on Monday. Prior to him, Gary Grief had the job for 15 years, but he resigned last year following the active lawsuit against him, the TLC, and a courier.

The lawsuit involves accusations of fraud and manipulations surrounding a massive jackpot win two years ago.

In a statement from the Coalition of Texas Lottery Couriers, "The agency ignored the warning, bent the rules, and provided the terminals necessary for an international syndicate to game the system by processing 25.8 million tickets to win a $95 million jackpot in April 2023."

"The other executive director that was in charge when a $95 million jackpot was, I think, stolen from the people," said Patrick. "By one person who bought 26 million tickets back in 2023. Well, that executive director, we can't find him anywhere. We're looking everywhere. He's kind of disappeared."

FOX 7 Austin contacted Grief's attorney, who said that is not true and that his client would cooperate with the investigation when asked.

"The bottom line is this, for it to continue, you as the taxpayers and those who play the lottery must be assured that every game is honest, and you have a fair chance to win," said Patrick. "If we cannot, guarantee that. Then the lottery should not continue."

The TLC declined our request for comment due to ongoing litigation.