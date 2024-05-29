Louisiana police officer dies unexpectedly while on duty: 'A tremendous loss'

article

A Louisiana police officer unexpectedly died while on duty, according to authorities.

The Ponchatoula Police said Corporal Pricilla Dean Pierson passed away Tuesday morning, local time.

Chief Bry Layrisson said the department received a call from a local supermarket, saying that an officer was found unresponsive.

When first responders arrived, Pierson was pronounced dead.

The cause of her death is unknown at this time, according to Layrisson.

Pierson served the department for six years, starting her career as a part-time communications officer.

"She was a great person, wife, and an outstanding mother," Layrisson said in a Facebook post. " She leaves her husband, Larry Pierson, three children, and two step-children behind."

"Our community has experienced a tremendous loss today."

This story was reported from Los Angeles.