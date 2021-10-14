Love, Tito's, Austin Parks Foundation team up for garden projects

Love, Tito's, and the Austin Parks Foundation have teamed up for two Austin-based garden projects.

The projects are part of Love Tito's Block to Block which is a national community garden and farm program that seeks to reconnect communities by increasing access to fresh food and inspiring healthy eating.

The projects in Austin took place on October 13 and involved making significant upgrades to Heartwood Community Garden in South Austin and the North Austin YMCA Community Garden.

Organizers say Heartwood Community Garden was chosen to help it evolve into a flourishing, productive, community space while the North Austin YMCA Community Garden got extensive enhancements and much-needed maintenance to bring it back to the vibrant garden it was designed to be.

Love Tito's Block to Block started in 2019 with just three cities and can now be found in 28. Organizers say the idea stemmed from Tito’s own farm at their distillery, which the vodka company created for their employees in an effort to encourage healthy eating and provide fresh food. Every week, Tito’s employees have the opportunity to take home fresh produce grown at the farm.

Austin Parks Foundation had planned on doing the Block to Block service project in 2020 but with the pandemic and knowing that volunteering in person would not be possible, Love, Tito’s worked with Austin Parks Foundation to figure out how best to support the community gardens from afar.

Love, Tito’s Block to Block program provided a donation to assist with repairs, enhancements, and expansions at 13 area community gardens, adding the historic Carver Museum garden to that list, as well as donating 100 GroBoxes, and 800 seedlings directly from Tito’s Farm to support immediate growing needs at even more gardens across Austin.

