Expand / Collapse search

Police searching for 2 suspects accused of robbing Lucky Lounge at gunpoint

By
Published  November 1, 2024 5:21pm CDT
South Austin
FOX 7 Austin

The Brief

    • APD is looking for two suspects in an Oct. 16 robbery
    • Officers responded to the Lucky Lounge on Menchaca Road
    • The suspects robbed a customer and the cashier at gunpoint

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is asking for help looking for two suspects in the robbery of a South Austin business last month.

Police said on Oct. 16, around 3:04 a.m., officers responded to the Lucky Lounge at 11530 Menchaca Road in reference to a robbery.

The suspects entered the store armed with a semiautomatic pistol. When they got inside, one of the suspects pointed the firearm at a female customer’s face and took her purse. The same suspect then robbed the cashier at gunpoint. 

The second suspect remained at the door as a lookout.

Image 1 of 3

Suspect 1 (Austin Police Department)

MORE CRIME COVERAGE

Police described the first suspect as a Black man, in his mid to late 20s, with a thin build. He was last seen wearing black pants, white shoes, and a black hoodie.

The second suspect was described as a male, with a muscular build. He was last seen wearing skinny jeans, black shoes, and a gray hoodie.

Anyone with any information should contact APD's Robbery unit at 512-974-5092. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.