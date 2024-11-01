Police searching for 2 suspects accused of robbing Lucky Lounge at gunpoint

The Brief APD is looking for two suspects in an Oct. 16 robbery Officers responded to the Lucky Lounge on Menchaca Road The suspects robbed a customer and the cashier at gunpoint



The Austin Police Department (APD) is asking for help looking for two suspects in the robbery of a South Austin business last month.

Police said on Oct. 16, around 3:04 a.m., officers responded to the Lucky Lounge at 11530 Menchaca Road in reference to a robbery.

The suspects entered the store armed with a semiautomatic pistol. When they got inside, one of the suspects pointed the firearm at a female customer’s face and took her purse. The same suspect then robbed the cashier at gunpoint.

The second suspect remained at the door as a lookout.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Suspect 1 (Austin Police Department)

Police described the first suspect as a Black man, in his mid to late 20s, with a thin build. He was last seen wearing black pants, white shoes, and a black hoodie.

The second suspect was described as a male, with a muscular build. He was last seen wearing skinny jeans, black shoes, and a gray hoodie.