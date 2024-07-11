Man wanted for killing his Pflugerville girlfriend in 2022 is still on the run

A man charged with the death of a Pflugerville woman two years ago still hasn't been caught.

Luis Montes, now 38, is still on the run. He is wanted for the murder of his girlfriend, then 38-year-old Camerina Trujillo Perez.

They were both reported missing on Jan. 25, 2022, by family members.

The Travis County Sheriff's Office is investigating the case.

Luis Montes and Camerina Trujillo Perez

"When we hear that two who are involved in a relationship have gone missing, we begin to wonder what could be the cause as to why neither one of them is responding to their loved ones," Det. Javier Hernandez said.

Investigators believe Luis put a tracking device on Camerina's car, a 2014 blue Chevrolet Sonic.

According to the arrest affidavit, she met with another man at La Casa Supermercado on January 24. Luis saw them hug and kiss.

Cell phone data shows Luis and Camerina going to the GEFCU bank parking lot on FM 685.

The affidavit says on surveillance video, their two cars pull up, and "it appears someone moves back and forth between Luis' truck and Camerina's vehicle 24 times."

The detective saw "large amounts of pooling blood." That pool of blood was the turning point from a search for two missing people to the search for a killer.

"At that moment, we believe that now we may have an injured person or someone whose life may be in danger," Hernandez said.

The paperwork says after driving home, Luis gets an Uber to pick him up at his house on Derby Day Avenue and take him back to the scene, and he gets into Camerina's car.

The paperwork reads, "Luis came to Lake Pflugerville under the hours of darkness and low pedestrian activity to destroy conceal evidence."

Camerina's car was seen traveling north through Temple on January 27.

"Digital evidence we're able to see where he was traveling. With that evidence as well, we're able to go to locations where we believe he may have stopped and retrieve video footage as well," Hernandez said.

On Feb. 13, 2022, Camerina's car was found in a commercial parking lot in the 12300 block of SH 130 northbound service road. Her body was inside, and the condition indicated she had been dead for weeks.

"Officers came across the vehicle. Then they ran the plates, and they were able to see that it came back. We also had a citizen tip also that was concerned about the vehicle as well who worked nearby," Hernandez said.

Luis still has an active murder warrant, and investigators continue to follow up on the case.

"It appears that he made arrangements to go ahead and depart the area. He left his cell phone behind," Hernandez said.

If you see him, report it.

"It's about trying to have closure for the family and everybody involved as a whole. Plus, although this was an isolated incident, he still could be a danger not only to himself, but to the public as well," Hernandez said. "We're still working hard. We never give up. As long as I'm around, we'll work and continue to work this case. My partners continue to assist as well. Everybody in this agency always puts 110% in try to solve our cases."

If you have any information on the case, call the TCSO tip line at 512-854-1444 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS (8477). You can be anonymous.