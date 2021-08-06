Lyndon B. Johnson Library and Museum closes amid COVID-19 surge

article

The National Archives and Records Administration announced on Friday that the LBJ Presidential Library and Museum will close until further notice, effective Monday, August 9.

The museum says the increase in COVID-19 cases in Travis County is what lead to the closure,.

The library says visitors who have purchased tickets on August 9 and for future dates will receive an email with their options. The library says a limited number of admission tickets are available Saturday, August 7, and Sunday, August 8.

The LBJ Library says it will continue to operate its online store at www.lbjstore.com. Due to local conditions, the Reading Room which is used by researchers remains closed and no public events will be held until further notice.

The LBJ Library is one of 14 presidential libraries administered by the National Archives and Records Administration.

